A vegetable garden will provide tasty food and a sense of accomplishment. One good thing from the last 11 months has been an increase in gardening. The food that a garden provides makes a valuable contribution to a healthy diet. I garden for the challenge it provides to me.
Space is needed to grow plants. Many plants can do quite nicely in a container. I like to grow salad crops and at least one tomato in a container. Other crops get planted in the field.
Riley County has several community gardens available for gardeners without space for gardening. The City of Riley, Meadowlark, Jardine at K-State and Manhattan have available plots.
Manhattan’s plots range in rent from $25 to $50. Lower rates are available for reduced income households. Water, tools, mulch and compost are provided. Gardeners are required to give back four hours of volunteer service. Ask at communitygarden@tryufm.org or check out https://tryufm.org/community-gardens. The next sign up for the Manhattan plots is 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6.
A wonderful resource for all vegetable gardeners is the K-State Research and Extension publication, the “Kansas Garden Guide.” This 80-page publication explains what is needed to successfully grow vegetables here. There are 18 pages discussing individual crops from asparagus to watermelon.
It can be viewed and downloaded for free at www.ksre.ksu.edu. We have copies for sale at the Extension office for $5. You are more than welcome to come get a copy.
Other publications to consider are “Recommended Vegetable Varieties” and “Vegetable Garden Planting Guide.” Planting the best variety can make or break the productive garden. Research the best for your garden. Many more publications and videos are online at www.hnr.ksu.edu/extension/info-center.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.