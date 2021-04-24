Mother’s Day is considered a good time to plant tomatoes. I typically shoot for May 1. Some eager beavers may have them already planted or replanted. My transplants are growing well and will need to be moved outside by May. Soil temperature is the most important factor for planting.
The soil temperature needs to be a constant 55 degrees or higher for tomatoes to thrive. That is the goal. They need to be planted when the conditions are right for them to grow. It is usually an additional two weeks later to plant pepper transplants.
Depth of planting is a good discussion. Many advocate planting the tomatoes deeper than the root ball. I don’t make a concerted effort to plant them deeper. A short, stocky transplant doesn’t need extra stem support by piling soil up the stem. Gardening is for fun. Experiment and see what works best for you.
K-State has a list of suggested tomato varieties. There are many characteristics to choose from. The modern varieties have many disease tolerances. Leaf spot is still a problem to be solved.
Flavor is subjective. There are many varieties with the claim of improved flavor. Garden Treasure, Garden Gem and “W” hybrid are promoted as having good old fashioned flavor with disease resistance.
Florida 91, Sun leaper and Sun master will set fruit in higher temperatures than most. Red October and Keepsake tomato fruit store for a longer period of time than other tomato varieties. The variety BHN 876 has a high beta carotene level and is an orange colored fruit.
It is hard to predict the best tomato in production year to year. I suggest planting several varieties to help your odds. A publication on growing tomatoes is available along with the Kansas Garden Guide online at ksre.ksu.edu or at the local Extension office.
