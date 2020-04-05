When Kansas Territory was organized in 1854, women’s suffrage became immediately prominent as national leaders viewed newly-organized western territories and states as ideal battlegrounds for women’s rights in the United States. As Kansas entered the Union on Jan. 29, 1861, under the Wyandotte Constitution, Kansas women achieved an early victory in gaining the right to vote in school district elections.
As we look at the history of the suffrage movement, we can see that several events in Riley County helped pave the way for full women’s suffrage in the state.
A significant connection with the national suffrage movement in Riley County included visits to Manhattan by national women’s suffrage leaders Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
According to George Wells, a long-time Riley Countian whose recollections were recounted in the Topeka Daily Capital in 1928, Stanton and Stone traveled to Manhattan in 1857 to campaign for women’s suffrage. Wells recalled that the two suffrage leaders had been refused admittance to the Manhattan House Hotel as the proprietor declared that no “immoral women” could stop under his roof. According to the hotel proprietor, the fact that they were “traipsing about the country and demanding votes for the women folk” was, in his estimation, “prima facie evidence of immorality.”
Wells retold the story of the ladies’ 1857 Manhattan visit to Horace Greeley, U.S. publisher and newspaper editor, in 1859, and Greeley voiced praise for the two women and declared that they were “estimable in every way” and friends of his. Greeley claimed “that the day would come when women would have the vote same as men and be educated like men … and this country would not have much civilization until that time.”
Ten years after Susan B. Anthony’s first visit, she again made her way to Riley County with Elizabeth Cady Stanton. On Sept. 14, 1867, Anthony addressed a small audience in Gove’s Hall on Poyntz Avenue regarding the female suffrage proposition. In attendance were 45 men, 12 women and a few younger boys. Of the men present, at least 16 were opposed to the proposition. In her speech, Anthony stated that “any man who voted against female suffrage was a blockhead.” She later modified her remark to exclude farmers.
Later that evening, Elizabeth Cady Stanton addressed a full house at the Congregational Church. The Kansas Radical paper reported that her address was “interesting and eloquently delivered.” A digitization of Stanton’s speech to Kansas residents can be found through the Library of Congress website at loc.gov/item/mss412100074.
In 1867, both female and African American suffrage was placed on the ballot in Kansas. On Nov. 5, 1867, Riley County voted in favor of African American suffrage, but against women’s suffrage. Although both amendments were overwhelmingly defeated statewide, Kansas became one of the first states in the Union to consider women’s suffrage.
African American men earned the right to vote in all elections under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1870, but Kansas women would wait another 42 years for that right.
During Susan B. Anthony’s time in Manhattan, she became acquainted with the Pillsbury family. This may have been a result of her being invited to lodge with the Pillsburys after she was denied a stay at the Manhattan House Hotel in 1857. Anthony became particularly close friends with Annie Pillsbury, Manhattan’s first female postmaster.
In 1881, Susan B. Anthony wrote to Annie from the National Women’s Suffrage Association. In the letter, with the greeting of “My Dear Friend,” Anthony commented on a railroad ticket from Annie’s father that she enclosed in the letter. Anthony then referred to her book — “A History of Woman Suffrage” — that was to be sold to local agents. The Manhattan Industrialist newspaper reported in September 1881 that the library at Kansas State Agricultural College (KSAC) — now Kansas State University — acquired a copy of Anthony and Stanton’s book through Annie Pillsbury. The Riley County Historical Museum has Anthony’s letter to Pillsbury in its collection.
In 1887, Kansas women won municipal suffrage, allowing women to run for office and vote in all city elections. On April 4, 1887, former Kansas State Agricultural College student Susanna Madora “Dora” (Kinsey) Salter was elected mayor in Argonia, Kansas, becoming the first female mayor in the nation. The Manhattan Nationalist reported in August 1887 that “our friend of college days, Mrs. Dora Salter, is receiving many complimentary notices from the press of the United States, from the fact that she is the first woman ever elected to the office of mayor of a city.”
In 1894, suffrage activists launched another campaign for broader voting rights, but the proposed amendment, once again, was defeated at the polls.
As Kansas women pushed forward for suffrage, Riley County women formed clubs that hosted events to raise money for the suffrage campaign. Local women sponsored teas, ice cream socials, literary contests, and other events to raise awareness and funds for the cause. Another creative means to gather support was the sale of “suffrage balloons.” These balloons were approximately two feet in circumference and were typically a bright yellow-orange and lettered with “Votes for Women.” June 29, 1912 was established as “Balloon Day” in Kansas.
In October 1912, Rev. Anna Howard Shaw, president of the National Equal Suffrage Association, spoke to more than 1,000 citizens at the Marshall Theatre. As stated in the Manhattan Mercury, “for over two hours, Dr. Shaw held the attention of this audience while no one left the hall and the interest manifested by every listener was apparent to all …” The following day, Shaw spoke to students at KSAC.
On Nov. 5, 1912, the exhaustive efforts of Kansas women culminated in full voting rights, making Kansas the eighth state to grant women the right to vote.
When the votes had been counted in Kansas, the final tally was 175,246 for the amendment, and 159,197 against. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution would not be formally ratified until eight years later, granting national suffrage to women.
This year, the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, we celebrate the women and men in Riley County who contributed to the movement forward for women’s rights.
