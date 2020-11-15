Some introduced plants are just too prolific in our environment. Amur honeysuckle, Siberian elm, hackberry, Callery pear and other plants can spread into the landscape. The dormant season is a good time to be managing these unwanted plants.
These plants can be identified by their numbers. They like to ambush the landscape in numbers. If you have lots of the same plant, it could be one or more of these plants. Contact me and I would be glad to assist in identifying plants.
I am blessed to have all of these and others to manage in my landscape. A good method of control is to use the cut stump approach. An 18% glyphosate herbicide is brushed on to the cut stump within five minutes of removing the top. On large stumps, just the cambium layer near the edge of the stump is all that is necessary to treat.
There are other labelled herbicides for applying to cut stumps. Products containing triclopyr and picloram are available. Read and follow directions for best use. Occasionally, injury to nearby desirable plants may occur.
Picloram in the product Tordon works well in pastures where woody plants are not desired. Your landscape is likely to have many desirable woody plants that can be damaged by the soil movement of Picloram.
The cut stump process may as well be used on plants that aren’t necessarily invasive. Some plants are in the wrong place or no longer serve a function in the landscape. I have recently removed established trees that were no longer useful. Treatment to prevent regrowth is warranted.
It doesn’t seem fair that the bad plants grow without effort and many of my desired plants struggle. Fortunately, there are tools available to combat the unwanted.
