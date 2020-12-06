There have been a few 2021 seed catalogs arriving in the mail box. It may seem a bit early to be thinking of spring planting, but with this being the giving season, perhaps I can make my wish list and someone can fill it. Tis also the season of hope.
A good first step in making a wish list is to inventory what is in your seed storage. Most seeds will keep for more than one year if kept cool and dry. Keeping seeds in sealed jars in the refrigerator or a cool basement is a good storage method.
Seeds that are older than three years will likely have a low percentage of growing. Before throwing the seeds out, a germination test can easily be done. Place 10 seeds in a moist paper towel and seal it in a plastic bag. Keep the bag of seeds in a warm spot to aid in germination. Check the seeds for sprouting after a week. Few to no seeds sprouting will likely mean you need to purchase new ones.
Some types of seeds are naturally more short-lived than others. Parsnip seeds almost never last more than one growing season, no matter how they are stored. Spinach and allium like onion and leek seeds might make it over one year.
New varieties are released each year which makes for a reason to throw out old seeds. Some varieties just don’t do well in our growing conditions. Varieties that didn’t do well need to be replaced with proven ones.
It is fun to try the newest or a new-to-you variety. My experience with these are usually mixed. I have found some varieties that I can depend on to produce year after year. Small gardens need to use successful varieties. A good starting place is the K-State Research and Extension “Recommend Vegetable Varieties” publication available online and in the office.
Many seeds were sold out last year. Getting what you want may be best done early. Settling for what is left over might not be as prosperous.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. You can contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension at 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan, calling 785-537-6350 or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu