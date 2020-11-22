It seems like the Christmas spirit arrives earlier every year. Holiday plants are readily available now: cacti, amaryllis, Christmas trees and the ever popular poinsettia.
A red poinsettia is a favorite Christmas time decoration. Several breeders have put a spin on the color red. Besides many shades of red, poinsettias come in white, marble, pink-speckled and others. You can take a white one and dye it any color you want, such as purple.
Poinsettia plants became a Christmas time decoration because in their natural habitat of Mexico, they are in full flower at that time. Flowering is “photoperiodic”-induced in the poinsettia. Without long, 14-hour nights, this plant will continue to produce leaves and will grow but never flower.
The flowers themselves are not that eye catching. They give way to the colorful bracts or modified leaves. However, the flowers are a good indicator of the maturity of the plant. A fresh poinsettia is one on which little or no yellow pollen is showing on the flower clusters in the center of the bracts. Really old plants are missing their flowers. However, the colorful non-poisonous bracts remain.
Once you make your selections, place your poinsettia in a spot with bright natural light, but don’t let it touch cold windowpanes. The day temperature is best when it doesn’t get above 75 degrees and is about 60 to 65 degrees at night. Temperatures above 75 degrees will shorten bloom life, and below 60 degrees may cause root rot. Move plants away from windows at night or draw drapes between them to avoid damage from the cold.
Poinsettias do best with a constantly moist but not wet potting media. Examine the potting media daily for moistness. Picking up the container can be a good indicator of moisture. Heavy pots don’t need water and light pots need moisture added. Use room temperature water, add until some water runs out of the container’s drainage holes and the potting media is moist. Discard the excess water.
