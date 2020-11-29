The garden hoe can be sharpened and the handle cleaned for winter storage. Another tool used for managing weeds are herbicides. All tools need stored properly until needed again.
Herbicides, insecticides and fungicides are all grouped under the heading of pesticides. Information on the product label gives instructions on storage and disposal along with how to use it. Follow the instructions and the product will be safe now and useable next time it is needed.
You may be able to find another gardener that would use it. This is the season for gift giving. I don’t suggest a white elephant gift but find if they really could use it.
In Riley County, you can take pesticides to the Household Hazardous Waste site at 6245 Tuttle Creek Boulevard. They accept items from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. Call them at 785-539-3202 for additional information. You may also drop off items at their trailer in the morning of the second Saturday of each month at 625 S. 10th in Manhattan.
Pesticides are to be stored in their original containers. Keep them in a secure location that prevents children and others from accessing them. Ideally, this location is modified from temperature extremes to keep the product viable.
Keep an inventory of all pesticides. Mark each container with the year of purchase. The label needs to be kept readable. Consider making a copy at purchase to keep in a safe place.
Check stored containers occasionally for any leaks and breaks. The label will have information on how to clean up spills if that occurs.
Pesticides are one of several tools available to gardeners. Use and store them responsibly along with fertilizer, hand tools and other equipment.
