Bagworms have started hatching. You have all month to monitor and control any outbreaks you find. The bagworms are small and not causing plant injury now. As they mature, that is when the damage begins.
Weeds are similar in that when they are small, they aren’t much of a problem. As they mature, they take up space and other resources. When allowed to go to seed, they can be moved all around the landscape.
There are three weeds in my landscape that bother me the most. All of them have the ability to stick tight to my shoe strings, pant legs, gloves and more. Therefore, I have them growing throughout my yard.
The one that is setting seed at this time is Gallium aparine, Catchweed Bedstraw. Two other printable names are Cleavers or Stickywilly. This is a winter annual broadleaf plant that starts in late fall and takes off in the spring. Square stems and prickly hairs on all plant parts that cling to everything help identify it. It will die off as it continues to get hot with mature seed ready for sprouting. Bagging up the plants and getting rid of the seeds is best at this time.
Hedge Parsley, Torilis arvensis is getting ready to flower in my yard. This member of the carrot family has similar foliage and small white flowers. The burr-like covering of the seeds cling readily to the fur of mammals, the feathers of birds and the clothing of humans. Removing the plants or using a labeled herbicide would be a course of control right now.
A fall maturing weed with stick-tight seeds is called Spanish needles, Bidens bipinnata. The seedlings look similar to marigolds. As the plants mature, the yellow flowers will appear. Seeds will appear to be marigolds with the ability to cling tenaciously to clothing. Management is the same as Hedge Parsley at this time.
Pictures of my weeds can be found on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RileyCountyExtension. There are many more weed seeds that can attach to clothing and such. I’m fortunate to just have a few.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-410-5336 or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.