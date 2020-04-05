The recent weather is an example of why I like to grow plants in portable containers.
When it is cold outside, I can move them indoors. I also can put them in full sun to start the season and move them to shade if it gets too hot.
The porch or garage can be used to protect plants on the really windy days or during occasional hail storms.
Gardening in containers will require you to water and fertilize differently than you would in the ground.
It is easiest to grow plants in a potting media that is light and well drained. That means it won’t store water and nutrients. These will need to be added regularly.
Certain potting media may come with fertilizer already added, but a slow release product can be mixed into the media at planting.
Compost could be added as well, but it is a guess on the needed amount because of differences in compost.
Products list a range of time that the fertilizer lasts. This is a guide but not an exact measure. It may be only half as long as indicated.
The gardener needs to monitor the growth and health of the plants.
Additional slow release or liquid fertilizer can be used for the remainder of the growing season.
All kinds of plants can be grown in containers. I grow mainly herbs, vegetables and flowers. I have also grown fruits like strawberries and raspberries.
Salad greens work really well in containers. They are easy to harvest and stay clean.
Meanwhile, it takes me quite a bit of time to clean my lettuce and spinach from field grown crops.
Radish, beets, carrots, onions and potatoes do very well in containers. Carrots make straight and lengthy roots in a container.
I like to grow a few potatoes in a container for new potato harvesting. The growing media allows for multiple harvests while the potato grows.
K-State Research and Extension currently has publications to assist with planting containers.
They include “Growing Flowers in Pots” and “Growing Vegetables in Pots.”
You can find these guides online at www.ksre.ksu.edu under the bookstore tab to view or print a copy.
