As the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, certain aspects are reminiscent of the influenza pandemic that swept the globe in 1918. Today, social distancing is urged to combat COVID-19’s spread, and similar strategies and policies helped Manhattan face the 1918 pandemic.
By October 1918, influenza at Camp Funston at Fort Riley was rapidly spreading at a rate of 300 new cases per day, and a strict quarantine had been established (“Strict”). The Students’ Army Training Corps (SATC) on the Kansas State campus had 72 cases, and the men were quarantined and not allowed to leave campus (“72”). Manhattan averaged approximately eight new cases a day at the beginning of October, but by the end of the month, 20 new cases were reported each day (“Influenza”).
At the height of the pandemic, six fraternity houses and the YMCA building were converted to hospitals to care for the sick (Royal Purple).
In an attempt to reduce the spread, Gov. Arthur Capper issued a proclamation on Oct. 9 that “all schools, churches, theatres, will be closed and all public gatherings will be prohibited” (“Proclamation”). Newspaper notices repeatedly urged “conscientious cooperation” from the public to follow orders (“Schools”).
Kansas State was closed from Oct. 12 to Nov. 10. Pres. William Jardine’s inauguration had been scheduled for Nov. 6, 1918, but it was indefinitely postponed (Royal Purple).
When the initial month-long ban on public gatherings ended, a short notice in The Manhattan Mercury stated, “The flu epidemic is a thing of the past in Manhattan” (“Epidemic”).
Schools, churches and theaters reopened in early November, and public gatherings resumed. But, as people returned to their daily routines, the number of new influenza cases increased again, and by the end of November, the number of new cases was described as alarming.
The local school board decided to close schools for the month of December, and many parents had already been keeping their children home rather than risk exposure at school (“Schools”). Manhattan’s Board of Health ordered the closure of all theaters, dance halls, schools, and churches until further notice, and the order also closed Kansas State (“Board”).
After being shuttered for a month, schools and other public places reopened Jan. 1, 1919. New influenza cases still occurred, but the number had dropped to single digits, which was a manageable number for medical services to handle.
A January 1919 report on influenza indicated during a three-month span, 981 Manhattan residents and 534 SATC students had contracted the flu, bringing the total to 1,515, and there were 38 deaths (“38”). By April, a report from the Kansas health department indicated that the number of cases had decreased statewide, possibly indicating that strategies to reduce the spread had worked.
