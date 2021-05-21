The crisis in the Middle East has raised its ugly head again. After almost four years of relative calm, Hamas is once again raining rockets down on Israel. In response, Israel is targeting the locations the rockets are coming from. This could end as in the past with some temporary cease-fire, or it could lead to a multi-national war in the region.
How is it that this has begun again? What prompted the rocket attack? I admit that I am not in the know when it comes to all the intelligence briefings, but it would appear that this conflict is the direct result of the recently announced Biden foreign policy! It is no secret that many in the Democratic Party want to do away with Israel. The current administration is planning to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Palestinians in support of the nationalization program. In addition, the administration has announced its plan to release $3 billion of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, and South Korea. These were funds frozen by the Trump administration to prevent their continued use in support of terrorist activities around the world.
We need to give credit to Biden for not trashing Israel the way so many in his party are. He has maintained that Israel certainly has the right to defend itself. The policy of quiet diplomacy has also been announced. Since Israel is the strongest ally the US has in the Middle East, I would hope the President would speak out boldly in their defense against the Hamas terrorists.
The Progressives in the Democratic Party, such as AOC and her cohorts, have been very vocal against any support of Israel. They lay the blame for all the problems between Israel and Palestine directly on the shoulders of Israel. To their way of thinking, the Palestinians are just a bunch of poor Arabs, suffering at the hands of the war-mongering Israelis. That is just not true! While the average Arab is willing to live peacefully with the Jews, their government is not.
The President has stated that He believed that greatest opportunity for peace would come from the “Two-State Solution.” Under this proposal, the country would be divided, according to some formula, and Israel and Palestine would live peaceably as neighbors. However, this is a farce! Regarding this proposal, Hamas “rejects any alternative to the full and complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea” but considers the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state on 1967 borders “to be a formula of national consensus.” In other words, it is all or nothing.
The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is the face of the people in Palestine and has a seat in the United Nations. However, according to the Al Jazeera news agency, “Hamas has been the de facto ruler in the Gaza Strip since 2007, after defeating President Mahmoud Abbas’ long dominant Fatah party in parliamentary elections.”
Another player must be included in any discussion regarding the Middle East and that is Iran. Iran is the largest and most vocal supplier and supporter of terrorism in the entire region. It is understood that should Iran’s funds be released, the flow of weapons and fighters throughout the region will increase dramatically.
According to the previous Israeli ambassador to the US, the primary reason for the relative peace we have experienced in the region is that the sanctions put in place by the Trump administration has crippled Iran’s support for terrorism. The Iran Peace Agreement has done nothing to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. It merely postponed it. Now, Joe Biden thinks that by rejoining the agreement he can get a better deal.
That is simply wishful thinking. The Iranian Mullahs have a lot more experience than Biden’s foreign diplomats do in such matters. Look what the Chinese diplomats did to our diplomats in Alaska!
It has been a long-standing policy of the United States that we do not negotiate with terrorists. The reason is clear. In 2003, President George W. Bush declared, “You’ve got to be strong, not weak.
The only way to deal with these people is to bring them to justice. You can’t talk to them. You can’t negotiate with them.” Capitulation only emboldens terrorists. Hamas has been declared a terrorist organization. No matter has empathic we might be for the people of Palestine, we cannot, we must not, side with the terrorists against our allies.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U.S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for Manhattan Christian College. He lives in Manhattan.