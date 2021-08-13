America is suffering an immigration crisis. The southern border is experiencing a surge mainly from South America and Mexico, but from hundreds of other countries as well. We must stop this and stop it quickly.
Before I continue, let me say that I am a firm believer in immigration. I’d venture to say that everyone of us had an ancestor in their past who came to America from somewhere else. Immigration is healthy! This country was built on the backs of immigrants. However, immigration must be orderly, controlled, and properly prepared for.
In the late 1800s, 12 to 13.5 million people were estimated to have migrated to the United States. Most of these people came from Great Britain, Scotland, and Ireland. As such, most of them spoke English and were easily assimilated into the American culture. Most of them were also low skilled, which worked well as they became the driving force in the American Industrial Revolution. The few higher educated immigrants provided a growing base of innovators and risk takers in the managerial and business world. Although often cramped into close quarters and similar national backgrounds, their desire was to become Americans, not Irish-Americans or German-Americans, but simply Americans. They were proud of their new country. They worked hard to get here and worked hard to be successful.
During the late 1800s and early 1900s entrance into the United States was an orderly, efficient system.
“Ellis Island, New York. Built in 1892, (was) the center (which) handled some 12 million European immigrants, herding thousands of them a day through the barn-like structure during the peak years for screening,” according to an article on the website eyewitnesstohistory.com. “Government inspectors asked a list of 29 probing questions, such as: Have you money, relatives, or a job in the United States? Are you a polygamist? An anarchist? Next, the doctors and nurses poked and prodded them, looking for signs of disease or debilitating handicaps. Usually immigrants were only detained three or four hours, and then free to leave. If they did not receive stamps of approval, and many did not because they were deemed criminals, strikebreakers, anarchists or carriers of disease, they were sent back to their place of origin at the expense of the shipping line.”
Today, immigration has changed dramatically. Immigrants are crossing our southern border at will. Border agents can do nothing more than load them on buses and ship them off to different states throughout the country, often without even being able to record who they are. All this under the watchful eye of the Biden Administration.
A June article in the Washington Post said the Biden administration had “forced out the head of the U.S. Border Patrol, Rodney Scott, clearing a path for a leadership overhaul at an agency strained by a 20-year high in illegal border crossings, and whose top officials were broadly sympathetic to President Donald Trump.” In various interviews, Scott has stated that the border was never more secure than under President Trump’s administration. That all changed when the Biden took over in January 2021. According to the same article, border officials took more than 180,000 migrants into custody in May, the highest one-month total in two decades.
This crisis has been the direct result of Biden overturning the Trump era border polices. Moreover, the impact has yet to be seen. What we have witnessed is the death, rape, and brutality made against immigrants at the hands of the drug cartels and the coyotes’ that escort immigrants illegally into the country. However, that is just the tip of the criminal iceberg.
The White house is screaming at US citizens to get masked, even if you are vaccinated. Meanwhile the biggest COVID super spreader is the southern border!
(Editor’s note: According to Politifact, a website by the nonpartisan Poynter Institute, public health experts said it’s reasonable to be concerned about coronavirus spreading among migrants, but there is no evidence it’s happening on the scale the author describes. “Given the extensive transmission already in the U.S., the immigration contribution is akin to pouring a bucket of water into a swimming pool,” said William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University. “It’s hard to measure and pretty trivial.”)
More than 1 million illegal immigrants crossed the border in the first six months of this year. Fifteen hundred immigrants who tested positive for COVID were dumped in McAllen, Texas, in the course of a week earlier this month. The city tested all of the people right away, and if they were positive, they had to quarantine for two days. But ultimately, they were released into the public.
The question is what should be done to return to a controlled, orderly and properly prepared immigration system? First, close the border immediately. Federal law already requires this during a pandemic. Second, Congress needs to come up with a bipartisan agreement to open the border to controlled, orderly, and legal immigration. Finally, a comprehensive immigration bill needs to be written that would set immigration policy for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, at this point such a process cannot take place. The far left wing of the Democratic Party has taken the reins of government and is desperately riding us straight into the tyranny of communism.
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others like her are drunk with power and more concerned with their own political futures than the well-being of the people they serve. Only by ridding ourselves of such fanaticism will we ever be able to return to a more wise and benevolent nation.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U.S. Army. He also worked at K-State in computer science and still supply-preaches at a local church. He lives in Manhattan.