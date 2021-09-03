I grew up during the Civil Rights Era. What we were taught about equality was from the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” However, this was a time when racism, segregation, disenfranchisement, Jim Crow laws, and socioeconomic inequality were the rule of the day.
The primary cause of this began during the Reconstruction period following the Civil War. While racism, slavery, and segregation had been with us for almost a hundred years, there was hope following the end of the war that this would all change. It did not.
In 1870 the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, which prohibited states from depriving voters of their voting rights on the basis of race. As someone wrote in a Wikipedia article, “During the later elections of Reconstruction era, beginning in the 1870s, white Democrats used violence by paramilitary groups (such as the Ku Klux Klan), as well as fraud, to suppress black Republican voters and turn Republicans out of office. After regaining control of the state legislatures, Democrats were alarmed by a late 19th-century alliance between Republicans and Populists that cost them some elections.”
In 1896 the U.S. Supreme Court took on the pivotal case of Plessy v. Ferguson and ruled that racially separate facilities, if equal, did not violate the Constitution. Segregation, the Court said, was not discrimination. For decades Blacks, especially in the South, lived with eating establishments for whites only, water fountains, restrooms, and railroad cars, all for whites only. For decades they lived, often in silent suffering, all the while being looked down on with disdain. But this too would change. Enter the Civil Rights Era.
During the Civil Rights Era, men like Rev. Ralph Abernathy and Martin Luther King Jr. and women like Diane Nash fought hard to right the wrongs that had been committed and bring true equality to Blacks throughout the country. In 1954-1955 the Brown v. Board of Education court case was the watershed case that sought to correct the “separate, but equal” myth established by the Plessy v. Ferguson court case.
Today, we are in the throes of another war, this time to right the wrongs committed by so-called “white Supremacists.” This is based on a political ideology known as critical race theory (CRT). Mark Levin in “American Marxism” remarks, “Herbert Marcuse is credited with hatching the Critical Theory ideology from which the racial, gender, and other Critical Theory-based movements were launched in America.” While Marcuse was primarily focused on why workers in the United States had not risen up and overthrown the capitalist system they were burdened with, this evolved into a movement intent on the systematic overthrow of our democratic government and the establishment of a Marxist government.
Since the 1970s academia has been teaching the theory that our country is based on a racist, white supremacy, and that even the U.S. Constitution is fundamentally a racist document. Today, organizations like BLM are not focused on racial equality, but rather racial equity, i.e., getting even with the entire white-dominating society. Race has become the new trump card in the Democratic Party’s hand. As President Joe Biden was quoted as saying in the Washington Free Beacon in 2020, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
The Biden administration, along with others such as the BLM leadership, is claiming that Black people are being prevented from voting by racist voting laws. Without getting into specifics of the law, Georgia’s new voting law enforces things such as voter IDs, updating old voter lists, mail-in voting procedures, and address verification. All these things are in compliance within the state’s right under the Constitution.
The Democrats opposed the law claiming it was racist and prevented Blacks from being able to vote. This appears to me to be a blatant attempt at vote gathering from the Black community, since a larger percentage of Black people generally vote for Democrats.
The House of Representatives, as recently as Aug. 24, passed a House bill (H.R.1: The “For the People Act of 2021”) that would basically federalize national elections and mandate how individual states would conduct the election process. This is a clear violation of the Constitution and will undoubtedly be challenged in court. The bill passed along party lines with zero Republicans voting in favor of the bill.
How can we deal with this? This is not just another Democrats vs. Republicans political argument. This is a fight between those who love this country, with all its faults, vs. those who wish to tear down the entire American form of government and replace it with a Socialist government controlled by the Democratic Party. To stop this from happening, two things need to be done: stop SB 1 in the Senate, and then remember these things when you go to the ballot box in November 2022.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U.S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply-preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.