This past week the country was horrified to hear that the FBI raided the Mar-a-Largo resort home of former President Donald Trump.
According to The Washington Post and other sources, the raid was prompted by a belief that President Trump took classified documents from the White House, when he left office, to his Mar-a-Largo residence in Florida. According to the Wall Street Journal, “If that is true, then the raid looks like prosecutorial overkill and a bad mistake. Document disputes are typically settled in negotiation, and that is how Mr. Trump’s disagreement with the National Archives had been proceeding.”
They go on to say, “Mr. Trump has already returned 15 boxes of documents, but the National Archives wants to know if the former President retained classified material he shouldn’t have.”
I thought it interesting that MSNBC’s way of dealing with this issue was to immediately attack the Republican Party and MAGA supporters. This was apparently their way of diverting attention from the reality of what happened. This was the fundamental political strategy of the Clinton’s.
When faced with unflattering situations or accusations, 1. Deny: dodge the salient questions, or simply deny the accusations. 2. Deflect: Shift the blame, usually to the Republicans, and finally, Demean: target those who criticize or question as right-wing extremist, or idiots.
At this point, we have few facts about the raid, since everything today appears to be viewed through a political perspective. What one political party claim as facts, the other party claim as pure speculation.
However, what we do know is according to the Presidential Records Act of 1978 and other federal laws the removal of classified documents from unauthorized locations is a federal crime. We also know that the National Archives and Records Administration said it had found classified material in 15 boxes that had been retrieved from the residence earlier this year. It was apparently this discovery that called into question the probability of other classified documents that might still remain at the residence. However, we still don’t know the specific bounds of the warrant itself.
In any case, the actions of the FBI where totally uncalled for. This is what one would expect happening in Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, or China, not the United States of America! Armed with both side-arms and some agents carrying carbines, they broke into the private residence of a former President. They refused Trump attorneys entrance into the residence, or to accompany them during the search. According to some source they even ransacked Melania’s personal wardrobe.
There has been a growing concern regarding equal justice throughout the country. That concern is not just race-based. It has strong political ties as well. When Hillary Clinton was involved in the hard drive scandal, the FBI and DOJ did nothing. When questioned about the Hunter Biden hard drive, the FBI said it was all Russian disinformation and did nothing. But now it has been collaborated and shown to be true, yet the FBI and DOJ still do nothing. But when it comes to Trump, the FBI and DOJ are ready and waiting to pounce on him if he were to spit on the sidewalk. It’s not just Trump, but anyone close to him that they can railroad into some kind of confession of guilt.
This time they have gone too far. It is one thing to accuse President Trump of the destruction or mishandling of classified documents, but it is another thing to prove it. The burden of proof is on the shoulders of the DOJ to prove that he “knowingly” and “willfully” committed the act. Any attempt to charge and convict is going to be extremely difficult and would be tied up in court for years. Could this be the end game for the DOJ? Might they believe that if this is tied up in court it would prevent Trump from running for office again in 2024?
Personally, I don’t see any way this raid can turn out well for the FBI or DOJ. There are two basic outcomes. Firstly, the search result in the discovery of a smoking gun. If that happens, it will certainly be called into question after the way the search was conducted. An accusation that the FBI could have planted the evidence would be raised. That in itself would further erode confidence in both departments. Secondly, if there is no smoking gun, such unprecedented action as raiding the home of a former president would in itself demand the resignations of both the head of the FBI, Christopher Wray, and the Attorney General, Merrick Garland.
On June 30, CNN reported, “Currently, both 92% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats are dissatisfied with the direction of the country — the highest number among Democrats since President Joe Biden took office last year.” The politicization of our legal system is yet another example of why people say we are headed the wrong direction. In November, you can say with your vote which direction you want to head.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U.S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.