This past week the country was horrified to hear that the FBI raided the Mar-a-Largo resort home of former President Donald Trump.

According to The Washington Post and other sources, the raid was prompted by a belief that President Trump took classified documents from the White House, when he left office, to his Mar-a-Largo residence in Florida. According to the Wall Street Journal, “If that is true, then the raid looks like prosecutorial overkill and a bad mistake. Document disputes are typically settled in negotiation, and that is how Mr. Trump’s disagreement with the National Archives had been proceeding.”

