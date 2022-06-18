I recently read an interesting explanation of the Chinese mindset. I believe it explains clearly how the Chinese government leadership thinks.
“One of China’s leaders . . . told me that the word ‘country’ consists of two characters, state and family, which influences how they view their role in looking after their state/family. One might say that the Chinese government in paternal.”
I found this to be extremely interesting. Having spent a year as an advisor with an ARVN (Army of the Republic of Vietnam) Armored Cavalry Troop, and then having an on-going relationship with my former counterpart, CPT Lao Tan Le, and his family, here in the United States, I have seen the importance family plays in the Asian culture.
I mention this because over the years we have witnessed how the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have totally dominated the state/family in China. As the parent, the government sets the rules and regulations. The children are expected to be obedient without protest. If they are not obedient, they are punished severely. We watched on national television, in June 1989, the student-led protests in Tiananmen Square. On 4 June, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was called up to quell the protests. That action resulted in the deaths of hundreds of protestors. The United States ambassador James Lilley estimated that, based on visits to hospitals around Beijing, a minimum of several hundred had been killed. A declassified National Security Agency cable filed on the same day estimated 180–500 deaths. The PRC leadership is no different today. If anything they are worse.
China has enticed numerous American businesses, individuals, politicians, financiers, consultants, and others to support it in its attempt to create the largest, most powerful, economy in the world. They have boldly claimed that they will soon surpass the United States economically. What’s frightening is that all the technology, investments, and economic growth that is being provided to support the civilian community of China are also going to support and grow the military and the intelligence communities. For example, Microsoft’s collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) with a Chinese military university will have huge implications for both China’s economy and future battlefields. The same AI used by our own military will be available for use by the PLA in future wars. Our young soldiers, sailors, and airmen, may be killed by the AI being developed today by American businesses in China. Why? Follow the money!
Former politicians and diplomats who have setup consulting firms in China and then use their connections to pave the way for China to further insert herself into American boardrooms, universities, and congressional dealings are, in my opinion, committing a form of treason. They are not so naive as to think that what they are doing is not hurting all Americans. They are well aware that China’s economic, intelligence, military, and governmental entities are inextricably intertwined. They are also aware that, not unlike our own government, false diplomacy and deception are tools of the trade.
I believe that it is time to enact and enforce federal laws severely limiting the kinds and amounts of help, advice, technology, etc. to nations that are hostile to the United States. We need to do all in our power to reestablish a sense of American pride. Many in this great country have lost their sense of morality and ethics. If parents are the prime influencers in their children’s lives, so the government is the prime influencer in our lives as Americans.
There is still a majority in this nation who believe in the greatness of America. We need those people to examine those who are running for local, state, or federal, election. Let’s put people who believe in America in office and change the direction the country is now headed. Don’t forget to vote when the time comes!
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.