The war in Ukraine rages on and everyone has an opinion on why it has happened and what needs to be done about it. I want to go on record as saying that I am thankful that I am not in the Situation Room trying to second guess Putin and making decisions that will have global impact. It is easy to be an armchair quarterback; it is another thing to be coaching the game in real time. That being said, I would still like to address the current energy crisis here at home.
Today, as I drove past the Dillons Fuel Station on Claflin, I noticed the price had risen again. It is now $3.79 a gallon for regular. While the prices we pay for everything is up 7.5%, which is the highest it has been since 1982, fuel is a major source of that inflation. Fuel effects transportation costs, which effect wholesale and retail prices. As long as we continue having increasing fuel costs, we will continue having increasing inflation. So, the question is what is driving the cost of fuel?
We often hear the term “Energy Independent” in relation to President Trump’s term in office. It is important to understand the term only means we were producing more energy than we were consuming. It does not mean that we were not importing oil from other nations. We have always imported and exported oil as part of our global policies. However, the Institute for Energy Research (IER) reported “U.S. energy production in 2019 was higher than U.S. energy consumption for the first time in 62 years.” Following President Trump’s term in office things changed dramatically.
On his first day in office, President Biden signed several Executive Orders that stopped the Keystone XL pipeline, placed a ban on leasing oil and gas on federal lands, banned oil production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the Naval Petroleum Reserve — Alaska, and placed restrictions on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that will probably kill their approval of most new natural gas pipelines. President Biden also signed an Executive Order directing the federal government to use its scale and procurement power to achieve five ambitious goals: one of which was 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) by 2030, at least half of which will be locally supplied clean energy to meet 24/7 demand. That means eliminating fossil fuels! No one wants dirty air, but Biden’s turning off the spigot here and then removing sanctions on the Russian NordStream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, and requesting OPEC increase their production, does nothing to reduce overall carbon emissions globally. In fact, it makes matters worse, since America produces the cleanest oil and gas anywhere in the world!
Fast forward to March, 2022. The White House finally announced a ban on Russian oil due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. That amounts to approximately 3% of America’s oil needs. So how do we make up for the shortage and reduce gas prices at the pumps? The Administration’s solution is to consult with such adversaries as Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and Iran.
Jen Psake, Biden’s press secretary, said American oil companies have 9,000 untapped leases on federal lands they could use if they wanted to increase production, but that is disinformation! While it is true that there are a large number of leases owned by the oil companies, leases do not equate to oil. According to Politifact, “Before drilling can occur, the lease holder has to get a federal permit. At the end of 2021, there were 9,173 approved and available permits to drill on federal and Indian lands. Those permits include those issued under Biden and those still active from Trump’s administration and potentially before, said Josh Axelrod, of the National Resources Defense Council.” Additionally, companies must put a drilling plan together, secure rights of way and work with state and private landowners. Ultimately they must be sure that the cost, time, and effort that it takes to turn a lease into a producing well is worth it.
The President has said his administration is doing everything possible to bring down gas prices. He’s not. He needs to go back and reverse those Executive Orders he signed on his first day in office. He could then consider a “reasonable” plan to deal with climate change that would not include enriching America’s adversaries.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.