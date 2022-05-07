It is cloudy and gloomy, and I have been staring at a blank computer screen for the last 30 minutes. A comment made by a movie star about the beauty of Puerto Rico in the ‘50s, caused me to drift back in my own mind to those years.
Growing up in the ‘50s was great! Hot rod cars, drive-in movies, and cute young carhops on roller skates.
Domestic politics was relatively benign in those days. We weren’t that far away from WWII, and the Cold War with Russia kept most people fairly moderate in their thinking. Of course, we did have a rising Communist movement at the time, but that was mostly among the Hollywood elites.
Sixty years ago this month, as a 17-year-old young man, I left home and joined the Army. In December 1960, I arrived at my first permanent duty station in the dark and mysterious city of Berlin, Germany. I was assigned to F Company 40th Armor (aka Tank Company) as a tank mechanic. Berlin was a great place to be in those days. It was the only bastion of freedom behind the Iron Curtain. Our mission was essentially to provide an American presence in a divided city.
In August 1961, the East German government began building a wall of concertina wire and concrete blocks, in an attempt to stop the flood of refugees from communist controlled East Germany into West Berlin. According to History.com “In June 1961, some 19,000 people left the GDR through Berlin. The following month, 30,000 fled. In the first 11 days of August, 16,000 East Germans crossed the border into West Berlin, and on August 12 some 2,400 followed—the largest number of defectors ever to leave East Germany in a single day.” On 27 October 1961, the prevention of a US diplomat from crossing into East Berlin through Checkpoint Charlie, caused both the US and Russia to deploy tanks along the wall. The standoff lasted approximately 18 hours. For a young 19-year-old soldier it seemed like an eternity.
As I think back to those days I realize how different things have become in our nation. Today’s politics are anything but moderate. Politicians on both sides have extremists who continually push to cause trouble. Take for example the recent Politico announcement that the Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe vs Wade. Immediately pro-abortion protestors mounted the steps of the Supreme Court building chanting things like, including “my body, my choice” and “pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die.” In the meantime, pro life protestors joined forces claiming victory for their cause. The fact of the matter is that no such ruling has been issued, and an unbiased investigation into the leaking of said document should be undertaken immediately. This violation of the privacy of the Supreme Court has dire effect on all Americans.
While I strongly opposed numerous policies of the current administration, I am equally opposed to the violence we have witnessed particularly these past two years. There is no place in our country for the burning, looting, and other mayhem that currently exists. We need everyone to step back, take a deep breath, and then sit down and discuss the issues calmly. And politicians that attempt to divide this nation through extreme and bellicose rhetoric should be voted out of office so we can get back to acting like decent human beings and not like animals.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.