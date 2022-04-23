Dennis Prager of PragerU created a video titled “History Shows: Most People Won’t Fight Evil.”
PragerU is a website that creates content that “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology,” according to its mission.
The main assertion is that people won’t fight evil because the very thought of evil is so overwhelming that we choose to deny it, rather than fight it. We choose to ignore that which we don’t want to face. If we acknowledge evil, we have to face it, so just ignore it.
I mention this because many in our nation’s political and financial communities, big tech companies, and the main stream media have chosen to turn a blind eye to the corruption that has and is taking place in our society. I refer specifically to the hundreds of millions of dollars received through various lucrative business deals from individuals with close ties to the Chinese intelligence, military, and other Chinese Communist Party officials.
Peter Schweizer, in his recent book “Red-Handed,” documents much of the corruption taking place today. If you have not read the book, I strongly encourage you to do so. Peter Schweizer is President of the Government Accountability Institute, and author of several books dealing with governmental corruption.
Little time has been devoted to the Hunter Biden laptop issue by the main stream media. This is appalling, but understandable. The main stream media is predominately left-of-center when it comes to politics. Fox News and its affiliates are right-of-center in their political reporting.
Thousands of hours of video’s and email found on Hunter Biden’s laptop are being investigated. The results so far show a direct tie between Hunter Biden and the Chinese. This starts primarily since the days his father, Joe Biden became vice president. According to Schweizer, peddling the Biden name and influence has profited the Biden’s tens of millions of dollars. Schweizer documents meetings between Hunter and Chinese businessmen with ties at the highest level of the Chinese government.
These activities do not stop with Hunter. Hunter acknowledged in various emails having paid over 30% of Joe’s living expenses. President Joe Biden has vigorously denied having any knowledge whatsoever about Hunter business deals. The April 5, 2022 edition of the Washington Post, reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden still maintains he never discussed overseas business deals with his son Hunter — despite significant and growing evidence to the contrary. We now have photos of Joe and Hunter meeting with some of Hunter’s corrupt business partners. How can a father with the close relationship that Joe has with Hunter, not know
what is going on? Shame on you Joe, for lying to the people! Does China have a hold on the President of the United States? It would certainly appear so.
It was reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden had been under investigation for tax violations. It’s interesting to note that the story of the investigation didn’t break until after the election. But the investigation doesn’t end with tax liabilities. The New York Times reported on March 16, 2022, “The investigation, which began as a tax inquiry under
the Obama administration, widened in 2018 to include possible criminal violations of tax laws, as well as foreign lobbying and money laundering rules, according to the people familiar with the inquiry.”
We may choose to ignore evil, but if we do, it will soon overtake us. Having the son of the sitting president, sleeping with the enemy, is not going to end well. To have ties with Chinese businessmen who are inextricable intertwined with the CCP, Chinese military and intelligence is an abomination! But the Biden family is only the tip of the iceberg. This story not only reaches across the political aisle, but into Wall Street, big tech offices, and media boardrooms.
It is time for us to wake up and face the evil that is saturating the morals and ethics of many of the wealthiest and influential persons in our nation! Start by informing yourself and voting this next November. Remember, listen to what politicians say, but then look at their actions.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.