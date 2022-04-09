Spring is in the air and the daffodils are in full bloom. Except for the drifting smoke from the burning fields, the air is reasonably clean and fresh. It is this time of year when we join nature and come out of our cocoons and begin life anew. Our expectations and hopes are for a better end to this year than the last. But for all our hopes and expectations, we are still very much a nation divided, and this year is an election year. This year, however, might prove different from the last election year. People on both sides of the political divide are facing the same struggles.
Inflation is at a 40-year high and is impacting virtually every aspect of our lives. Food costs are out of sight! If you think paying $10 for a pound of bacon or $6 for a pound of butter is bad, it’s about to get more expensive. According to the 2022 March report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “All food prices are now predicted to increase.” The increases are the highest in decades as grocery prices got more expensive and rose nearly 9% for the year. The report predicted a 4.5%-5% rise in food prices this year, and that eating out will see the highest increase at 5.5%-6.5%.
Fuel costs are another major drain on a family’s budget. The reasons for the rise in fuel costs depends largely on whom you listen to. But the results remain the same. The impact of COVID slowed down both production and use of fuel. However, as vaccines became available the demand increased increased, but production lagged behind. Then, Russia invaded Ukraine. The recent ban on the purchase of Russian oil has had a global impact. Tie all this together with Biden’s plans to eliminate fossil fuel in the United States and the oil companies’ uncertainty regarding their own viability, and we have the makings of disaster. It will likely be months before the public sees any real relief at the gas pumps.
Immigration is at an all-time high. People are pouring across our southern border in unprecedented numbers, and the border patrol is unable to stop the influx. In fact, the Border Patrol has been instructed to assist the immigrants who are illegally entering the country. The cost to the American taxpayer is in the billions! Now the Biden Administration is providing smartphones to all immigrants. The reason, according to Jen Psaki, is so they can be monitored and then tracked when it is time for them to appear for detention hearings. Who knows how long that will take with over a million immigrants a year flooding our open southern border?
Social ills are spreading like the plague across the country. The “woke” community is doing its level best to change the way we think and act in this country. From school systems teaching first through fourth-graders about sexual orientation, gender identity and LBGT concerns to Disney requiring a certain percentage of staff to be part of the LBGTQ community and eliminating the use of the words “boy” and “girl” within its theme parks. The “woke” community knows that if they reach the current generation, these children will be tomorrow’s woke missionaries.
All these things will be on people’s hearts and minds across the country as they go to the polls in November. I believe that the majority of the citizens who vote are decent, hard-working, honest people. They see the direction the country is moving, and they don’t like it. They know that they can change it by going to the polls when the time comes, and voting their heart and conscience. Let’s get back on track and demand that our elected leaders work for the people.
It’s time to end politicians working to save their jobs or lining their pockets. Maybe it’s time to rethink term limits? God bless America!
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.