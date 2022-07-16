As I sat in my office this week, staring at a blank piece of paper on my computer screen, I began to think about how beautiful a day this was. When I had gone outside just a little earlier, the sun was shining and there was not a cloud in the sky. Three squirrels were racing up and down the oak trees in the front yard.
In my little corner of the world all was at piece.
The question then arose, “Are we doomed to live in the midst of the turbulent and pandemonium time that exists in our country today. I believe not! History has shown over and over that with each generation the pendulums swing back and forth. Whenever we get to far out in one direction life changes and we begin moving back in the other direction. I’m sure even Adam and Eve looked at each other after Caine killed his brother Able and said, “What is this younger generation coming to?”
We went through the Reagan years, the Obama years, the Trump years, and now the Biden years.
When we move to the right the Left screams. When we move to the left, the Right screams. While this social, political, and economic back and forth is both mind-numbing and hurtful, it is, as the soldiers used to say in Vietnam, “Same-o, same-o.” Nothing changes, yet everything changes.
While societal shifts are sometimes small and relatively compromising; most of the time they are not. We suffered through the Civil War in the early 1860s, the labor wars of the 1880 and 1890s, and the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. These are just a few of the major tumultuous periods in our country. Yet through it all we have survived.
Today, we are experiencing another shift. A shift potentially more damaging than any of those in our country’s history.
This shift is designed to radically undermine the constitutionality of America. It is designed to eradicate the constitution, restructure the co-equal branches of government, and install in its place a global socialist society!
This can be done in the dark rooms of the House and Senate chambers. This is not just theory. Listen to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Squad, and the media. The whole progressive left-wing of the Democrat Party wants to radically and fundamentally change who we, as Americans, are.
In spite of the shift taking place today, I am confident that all will not end well for Biden and company. We are already feeling the winds of change as young Blacks are realigning with the Republican Party.
Radical, inept District Attorneys are being replaced in cities around the country. There is a new front in the war on crime in many states. Cities like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles are beginning to experience a backlash on the elected leadership, demanding action to provide safe streets and playgrounds for their children. This is only the beginning.
S.M. Lockridge (born Shadrach Meshach Lockridge, March 7, 1913-April 4, 2000) was the Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, a prominent African-American congregation in San Diego, California, from 1953 to 1993.
He preached a sermon titled, “It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming.”
Whether you’re Christian, Jew, Muslim, or Atheist, you should hear this sermon. It is truly a message for today. You’ll find it on YouTube.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U.S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.