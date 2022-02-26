This past week I have been watching with great interest the events unfolding in Eastern Europe. Even as I write this column, Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers are crossing the border into Ukraine. The world is also looking west to the China/Taiwan prelude to the return of Taiwan to Chinese control. The United States is caught in the middle of this mess while dealing with our own conflict between liberals and conservatives for control of our government.
The world is faced with these conflicts due to the competitive nature of mankind. We all want to be winners!
Well, most of us want to be winners anyway. Take my great-grandson, Titus, for example. He is 3, almost 4 years old. When he sees me heading for the living room and my recliner, he races ahead of me, climbs into my recliner and, waving his hands in the air, yells “I’m the winner! I’m the winner!” In Manhattan, The Manhattan Mercury and others sponsor a contest, of sorts, to see whom the best is at what they do. Who has the best burgers? Who is the best automobile mechanic? Which grocery store is the best? Governments are the same; except winning means having power and control.
When one person wants bad enough what another person has, that person can get it peaceably, or forcibly. Our crime statistics show this. Some people become just plain evil. What causes a person to act the way they act? I believe we can attribute part of it to the very nature of humanity, but not all. There is a driving force, throughout the world, that affects every one of us. Virtually every generation and every nation have acknowledged it since the dawn of time.
That force is spiritual and evil and brought on by Satan! Whether we, individually, acknowledge it or not, it affects every one of us. There is another force in this world, also spiritual, but holy, known as the Holy Spirit. These two forces are competing for your soul and mine!
I have been asked in the past why I so adamantly oppose communism and socialism. Aside from the fact that they both advocate a utopian society, but in practice they destroy personal freedoms and empower authoritarian or dictator run governments which are based on the theory that humanity of controlling its own destiny. Lenin is quoted as saying, “Atheism is a natural and inseparable part of Marxism, of the theory and practice of scientific socialism. Our program necessarily includes the propaganda of atheism.”
Contrarily, I am a Christian. I believe in God, Christ and the Holy Spirit. I believe that Jesus Christ died as the ultimate sacrifice for humanity’s sin. I believe he was resurrected from the dead and sits at the right hand of God today.
I believe that Satan is the evil force in the world today and that he influences men and women to evil. I believe that without Christ, humanity is lost, but by accepting Christ as both lord and savior, individually we will find eternal life.
The United States is not perfect. We’ve made mistakes since our founding, but nowhere can we find a country that has tried any harder to serve its citizens justly. Our nation has grown into a respected world leader because we believe that “all men are created equal.” The Marxist movement in this country today wants to tear down the entire system and replace it with a new system. However, they have failed to figure out what that system is to be like. Another thing Lenin said was that Karl Marx taught how to install communism, but not how to govern under it. Let’s work together to correct past mistakes without destroying ourselves in the process.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.