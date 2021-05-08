The year 2005 saw a new wave of socialist fervor caused the primary presidential candidacy of Bernie Sanders. Following the nomination of Barack Obama, that fervor died down. This past year, a new wave of socialist fervor was raised primary led by anti-Trump sentiments. In each case, the stated goals, supported mostly by the under-30 age group, was to implement universal health care and provide a free education for all. These two goals fall under the umbrella of “equality for all.”
While many see this as a progressive movement, the fact is that socialism has been around in America since the early 1800s. In those days it was not called “socialism”, rather “communitarianism,” but the goal was primarily the same: everyone should be treated equally.
In 1824 a Scottish socialist and industrialist named Robert Owens, purchased a substantial tract of land in Indiana and started a town called New Harmony. The goal was to have a community where everyone worked in cooperation for the good of the total community. Unfortunately, his experiment ended when a business partner absconded with the community’s profits. By 1830, all Owen’s communal experiments had ended.
To Owens credit it should be noted that in his factories in Scotland he had instituted several reforms, to include shorter working hours, healthier and safer working conditions, and schooling for both children and adults. However, he was totally opposed to the whole capitalistic free-market system. He believed it led to destructive competition and social irresponsibility.
These efforts to promote socialism in the United States were tried again in the earl 1900s and again in the mid-1900s, but each time they failed. This leads to the question of why socialism has not been able to succeed after so many attempts? A brief look at what socialism is truly all about answers that question.
Socialism is an economic and political theory advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. In addition, it promotes a system of society or group living in which there is no private property. It is a transitional state in Marxist theory between capitalism and communism.
What is happening in our country today is straight out of the Marxist Communist handbook. To defeat capitalism and transition to socialism involves several steps: First, cause anger and distrust of government among the masses. Second, claim to be able to restore peace and tranquility. Third, consolidate control among one political group. Fourth, begin making laws to make people indebted to the new government. We have witnessed what normally takes years happen in just a little over a year. We watched a summer of riots destroy cities all around the country. We watch the BLM movement encourage the rioters. We heard how it was “systematic racism” and that we needed to tear down the system and rebuild it. Then the elections came along and the democrats said get rid of Trump and everything will be okay. Biden vowed to heal the nation and was elected. Then the democrats began consolidating power and changing the laws. History has repeated this process over and over around the world; Russia, China, Vietnam, Venezuela, to name a few.
Americans have always been rugged individualists. They believe in helping their neighbor, but also believe their neighbor should put forth some effort in helping him or herself.
However, this flies in the face of the progressive/socialists managing the current administration. The end game to them is the Democratic Party in control of the government in perpetuity. We have already seen the beginnings of this effort. HR 1/ SR 1 are the House and Senate versions of the new voter act. Approval would move voter laws from the hands of the States to the hands of the Federal Government. There is a move underway to add four more seats (judges) to the Supreme Court. The current Administration would obviously select progressive judges to fill these seats, ensuring a progressive court for the next fifty years.
Those who believe that President Joe Biden meant what He said about healing the country and reaching across the aisle for bi-partisan cooperation should take note of his first 100 days. Never mind the love affair with the mainstream media. Several Republican representatives in the House claim that they have not had one committee meeting since Jan. 20. Democrats are willing to pass everything without any Republican support or by executive orders. No one can honestly say there is even one iota of effort to find compromise in Congress today.
Don’t let 250 years of belief in God and country be thrown away. The lies of Socialism have enslaved peoples all around the world. I do not believe the average democrat voted for the government takeover that is being enforced today. I believe they wanted a moderate leader in the White House; nevertheless, the man they got has caved to the extreme left of his party. We can stop socialism in 2022. Don’t vote to imprison Americans in the gulag of communism!