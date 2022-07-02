I want to preface this column by saying that I am pleased with the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
My reasoning is that I believe that it is God alone who gives life! It is he who has given us the gift of sex and when used appropriately, in a marital relationship, is a beautiful thing. He never intended that it be used indiscriminately for recreational sex. I wanted to get this out first since I believe this is the basis for the repulsive, spiteful actions of the radical left following the court’s decision. When a man and a woman engage in sex, they gamble on pregnancy.
Then, too often, when pregnancy occurs, they ask, “How could this happen to me?” and seek to abort the child they created. In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled it was a woman’s constitutional right to abort any child she wanted to. However, the Constitution does not guarantee that right.
Now, almost 50 years later, the court corrected that ruling.
It is especially disconcerting to hear the utter lies spewing out of the mouths of the Democrat leadership and the talk show hosts of the mainstream media. To call the court illegitimate, to say it has destroyed the last bastion of freedom and democracy in the United States, to call for impeaching the conservative justices, and to threaten the lives of the justices and their families, is not just extreme, it is adherent and despicable!
We need to get something straight. The only action the court took was to say it had no power to legislate. It is the prerogative of the individual states to establish laws regarding the abortion issue.
The Supreme Court is responsible for determining the constitutional legality of established law. It is not there to create the law. That is the responsibility of Congress.
We have also heard that to reverse the precedence set by the 1973 decision was to destroy the credibility of the court and all future decisions. However, according to The Hill TV, “Five times the Supreme Court reversed a precedent.” According to the Washington Post, “From the mid-1950s through the mid-1970s, the Supreme Court reversed its own positions in ways that dramatically reshaped the country on civil rights, freedom of speech and protections for criminal defendants. The current court under Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has similarly reversed some decades-old decisions. Throughout its history, there have been 13 key cases addressing constitutional rights where the Supreme Court has thrown out major precedents that had stood for at least 10 years.”
The radical left of the current Democratic Party, led by President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, et al., have led this country to an unprecedented time of crime, riots, and political polarization since the Civil War.
The introduction of former President Donald Trump into the political arena was like waving a red flag in the face of a bull. The left despised and lied about Trump even prior to his being elected. It falsely accused him of Russian collusion.
Then it did everything possible to impeach him during his tenure as president. It has continued that hatred by establishing a congressional committee, hand-picked by Nancy Pelosi, designed to prove Trump guilty of the January 6 riot. It has reached a point of desperation that goes beyond the bounds of moral or legal decency.
When will this end? If those who are leading this war against the conservative people of the country continue in power it will only end when they have absolute, enduring power and authority. This is not what the people of this country want. According to Fox News, one million people have changed their voter registration from democrat to republican. These people are not right-wing extremists. They are simply tired of all the fighting, riots, lies, and ever-increasing hatred.
Before you go to the polls this November, consider what kind of future you want for yourself, your children, and grandchildren. For me, I want a country based on the Constitution, the rule of law applied equally, and a place where I can agree to disagree without fear of reprisal.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.