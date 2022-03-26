Early one evening in October 2020, my wife and I received a very disturbing phone call from the Kansas Department of Children and Families (DCF). The caller asked if we would be willing to temporarily serve as foster parents for a 2-year-old boy. After a brief discussion we agreed to serve.
That set the following actions into motion: a background check was made by three different agencies, a DCF representative drove from Topeka to Manhattan to conduct an in-home interview and inspect the potential living conditions. All this took us late into the night. At about 2 a.m., our boy was brought to our home from Topeka. That very first night, the little guy was traumatized. He didn’t speak, he didn’t cry, he just kind of starred around the room, until he finally fell asleep. The following morning, a KVC representative called to see how our boy was getting along.
Never having served as foster parents, we had no idea what to expect. Over the years we had heard numerous horror stories about children in foster care, and now, here we were right in the middle of it. The reason I mention all this is because I have been amazed at what we have experienced this past year and a half. KVC (Knowledge, Values, and Connections) is an organization contracted by DCF to oversee placement of children in the foster care program.
From the very beginning, KVC representatives have demonstrated a very professional, knowledgeable and caring attitude toward us, our little boy, and his parents.
We have two KVC representatives Mary and Makala, who visit us each month. One is responsible for our boy and his well-being, and the other looks after my wife’s and my well-being. Both young ladies go out of their way to ensure we, and our boy, are being well cared for. Each of the two Christmases that he has been with us, KVC was provided gifts for him. Each month they check on medical appointments, schooling (now that he is in preschool), and any other needs he or Marge or I have concerning him. I cannot express enough how much we have appreciated all that DCF and KVC have done to ensure that our boy is well-cared for, and how dedicated they are to looking after Marge and I, as foster parents
Based on my personal experience this past year and a half, all my earlier concerns about children in the foster care program in Kansas have been expelled. If, as much effort to look after both the children and the foster parents is received by each of those in the foster care program in Kansas, as our boy, Marge, and I have received, the program is doing extremely well. A tip of the hat to all involved!
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.