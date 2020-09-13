Now is a good time to be dividing perennials, planting new plants and finishing all your spring plans. Soil temperatures are right for root growth. Soil moisture is good this fall. Plants have this fall and next spring to get established before the normal stresses of summer occur.
Planting depth is critical for plant health. The crown of the plant should be at or slightly above ground level. I prefer using a woodchip mulch over the rooting zone of my plants. Therefore, the plants are slightly above grade to compensate for the layer of wood chips. A heavy clay soil is another factor to plant a little above grade.
Roots need oxygen for growth and survival. Planting in clay soil and too deep, reduces the availability of the roots to get oxygen. Mulches also reduce the plants’ gas exchange. The majority of many plant roots will be in the upper 18 inches of soil.
The soil should be loosened around the planting hole. This will improve the air in the soil which roots will seek. Loosening the soil below the roots is not recommended. As the soil compacts, the plant usually sinks with the soil. When this occurs, the roots are no longer where they prefer, which is close to the surface.
Air is important for roots and so is good soil to root contact. The soil needs to be settled back around the newly planted plant. Some gardeners like to press the soil back into place with their foot. This may be a preferred method when forced to plant in wet soil because you have to get it done.
A preferred way to get the soil in contact with the roots is to run water slowly over the rooting zone. The soil will sink around the plant and fill in the large air pockets. No soil amendments are suggested, such as peat moss, to individual planting holes. Amendments are suggested only to whole planting beds to be blended into the complete rooting zone of the plants.
Most plants will be dormant through the winter and have no low temperature injury. Broadleaf plants will continue to need available moisture in the winter. The soil will need to be moist during the winter. A layer of mulch will reduce evaporation.
Get a jump on spring by planting now.
