Spring has got to be just around the corner. This will bring the outdoors to a renewal of activity. Overwintering insects will leave their winter homes, birds will build new nests and plant communities will expand. I feel the anticipation growing.
The Flint Hills Home Show put on by the Flint Hills Area Builders Association is the weekend of March 5 and 6. Riley County, K-State Research and Extension office and Extension Master Gardeners will have an informational booth at the show. Stop-by and talk with us about gardening.
Admission is just $5 per person over 12 years of age. The show is in the National Guard Amory at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan.
Saturday show hours are 9 am to 5 pm. Sunday will open at 11 am and the show will end at 4 pm.
Extension Master Gardeners will be available to address your gardening situation with an emphasis on pollinator habitat. A packet of seeds with plants used by native pollinators will be given out while supplies last.
The seed packets are from Feyh Farm Seed located by McFarland, Kansas in Wabaunsee County.
Wild bees, monarch butterflies and other pollinators will greatly benefit by growing plants that they use for food, shelter, and provide a moisture source. By adding more flowers, your yard can welcome pollinators and become a beautiful part of the ecosystem.
We eat every day, and so do pollinators. Plants selections need to overlap bloom periods. This adds beauty while feeding pollinators, from spring pussy willow through fall goldenrod.
Planting in drifts with 3-5 of each instead of single plants helps more pollinators find their food source.
Information on building habitat is readily available. There are links to materials on the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension lawn and garden home page. Check out the Sunset Zoo’s link on pollinator gardens.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.