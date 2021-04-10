It has been a little over a year since we participated in any public event. The Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners wrapped up their participation in the Home Show last year as everything got closed down. Even with less participation, it is good to be in the public again.
The Flint Hills Home Show put on by the Flint Hills Area Builders Association is the weekend of April 17 and 18. Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Office and Extension Master Gardeners will have an informational booth at the show. Stop by and talk with us about gardening.
Admission is just $3 per person over 12 years of age. The show is in the National Guard Amory at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan. Saturday show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday will open at 11 a.m. and the show will end at 4 p.m.
Extension Master Gardeners will be available to address your gardening situation with an emphasis on hardy plants. Gardening success has many factors. The hardest one to control is the weather. Selecting plants that are suitable for our weather conditions is required.
Over the years, K-State Research and Extension has tested plants to determine their growth for Kansas. Lists of desirable plants can be found in various publications. Another resource is the website kansasroots.org.
This website combines all the plant lists. One can search by common or botanical name. It is handy for use when at a retail outlet and wondering about which plants to purchase.
Searching for the best plant for your particular situation also is possible. Plants with desirable characteristics is another way to find best plants. You can create an account and evaluate your plant selections.
Gardening will always be an experiment. Using hardy plants is good to make the experiment successful.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.