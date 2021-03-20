This upcoming week, some of our fourth grade classrooms will be planting their salad gardens. Lettuce, spinach, radishes and onions are planted by each student. These vegetables are selected because they can be harvested in the 50-some days left of school prior to summer break.
Each student gets one vegetable seed packet. Information from the seed packet is shared with fellow classmates on growing requirements and where the crop originally comes from. A student getting onion seeds will learn that it takes a long time to grow a bulbing onion from seeds.
The fourth graders plant sets in place of seeds in the garden. This gives enough time for the onions to be used as “green” onions in salads. Planting sets is an affordable way to get some onion flavor in your food. Most bags of sets don’t have a variety listed. Ebenezer or Golden Globe would be the most common ones found.
Onion lovers generally use onion transplants that come in bundles of 50 to 100 plants. These are usually well identified as to variety. Color, shape, flavor, keeping ability and bulb formation can be selected with known varieties.
Yellow Sweet Spanish is my go-to onion. This is because yellow onions generally store the longest. It isn’t as sweet as the Candy variety or other varieties without sweet in their name. Redwing is another onion I grow for the color and it is a good keeper.
To get a big onion, one should plant them now. Select an intermediate or long day onion variety. Onions have sparse and shallow roots. Frequent but shallow watering is needed. Nitrogen fertilizer occasionally is beneficial. Weeding is the biggest challenge.
Get more variety and growing help online by searching K-State publications. Look at “Onions,” “Recommended Vegetable Varieties” and the “Kansas Garden Guide.”
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.oznet.ksu.edu/riley. You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.