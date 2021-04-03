The aging process is coming along nicely. My aches and pains appear to be progressing each garden season. They don’t deter me from gardening. I recognize them as being part of the seasonal gardening effort.
One gardening method to perhaps reduce some bending is the use of a raised bed. To learn about raised beds and container gardening, register for the April 7 K-State Garden hour program. The program starts at noon and is recorded if you are unable to participate. Pre-register at “K-State Garden Hour Webinar Series.”
Not everyone may have a traditional in-ground garden, but there are multiple ways to enjoy flowers and vegetables wherever you call home. Take advantage of any space using raised beds and container gardening to conquer the challenges of balconies, decks, driveways or other implantable areas with poor soil.
Join Travis Carmichael, Lyon County Extension Horticulture Agent, as he shares how to successfully grow flowers and vegetables in a raised bed or container garden.
A committee of Riley County K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners have been putting together raised beds at a few sites. They installed many at the K-State Gardens at 1500 Denison Ave. This past fall, they built four raised beds for the Marlatt Elementary School to aid in the 4-H Garden program.
Wood is a common construction material. Raised beds and containers are made out of all kinds of materials. The only requirements are that the structure hold the growing media and have drainage to allow excess moisture to escape.
Plants grow best in well drained media. Compost is highly used in raised beds and containers. When feasible, perlite may be mixed into the growing media to assist with drainage. More frequent watering and fertilizing is necessary in containers and raised beds compared with in-ground gardening.
More information resources are available by searching the K-State Lawn and Garden website. Videos and publications are available for review.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.oznet.ksu.edu/riley.
You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.