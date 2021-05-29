The growing season started out on the dry side. I decided to upgrade a garden hose to be prepared. That hose still has its curl. It has mostly sat on the sidelines, waiting to be used.
Diseases are weather dependent. Moisture is the main requirement for diseases to get going. With available moisture and the right temperature, diseases are happy. If we could control rain and temperatures then there would be much less disease pressure.
Slime mold has developed on turf. Similar molds are developing on organic mulches. These are not harmful and can be left alone. Hosing it off with water can remove it.
Adding more moisture by hosing it off is not needed at this time in the growing season. Powdery mildew is active on bluegrass in shady lawns right now with all the rain and overcast sky.
Anthracnose is a common spring leaf and twig disease on shade trees. Sycamores are routinely affected each spring. Tree leaves will have spots and may drop, but no serious injury results. It is all right to let the trees recover on their own.
Iris leaf spot is developing nicely on my iris. It is not wanted and doesn’t make the leaves look very good. There are cultural and fungicide controls available. Personally, I haven’t ever treated my iris. I have more iris than I need.
Cedar-apple rust has been active this past month. Typically, it stops around Memorial Day. Leaf spots will appear on apples, crabapples, hawthorns, pears and quince. Severally infected leaves will drop off. This can make a mess and result in a thin-looking tree. This is not preferred but also not detrimental to the tree.
There are numerous issues that may develop on our desirable plants this year. Managing diseases and other pests are part of being a gardener.
Proper identification is the first step. The next one is in selecting a treatment or to do nothing. I’m here to help at any of these steps.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.