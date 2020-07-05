Sometimes you can learn a lot from the wisdom doled out in movies.
A personal favorite of mine is this quote from Ferris Bueller: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is actually pretty relevant in the age of coronavirus, if you ask me. The John Hughes classic from the 1980s is one of my all-time favorite movies, and after rewatching it recently I realized certain aspects felt different during what we’re all experiencing right now.
In the movie, Ferris Bueller, played by Matthew Broderick, convinces his best friend and his girlfriend to skip school and spend the day with him exploring Chicago.
Ferris’ best friend, Cameron, played by Alan Ruck, had been home sick and has to be persuaded to join the party. When Ferris calls Cameron and tells him to come pick him up, Cameron responds that he’s feeling sick and “I can’t go anywhere.” Few lines sum up how most of us are feeling about being stuck at home better than that one.
I’ve also had many conversations with friends and family over the last several months about how every tickle in the throat or sneeze suddenly becomes a symptom of coronavirus in our heads. I thought of how many of us have experienced that feeling when Cameron solemnly says, “I’m dying.”
We’re living in a time when thousands are tragically losing their lives to this illness, but there are some who, like Cameron, may have, for a moment, exaggerated their condition in their own imaginations.
Eventually Cameron comes on board and they are joined by Ferris’ girlfriend Sloane, played by Mia Sara. They go to a fancy restaurant, visit an art museum and attend a baseball game.
Activities like this are practically unthinkable if not completely impossible right now. What wouldn’t many of us give to spend a day gallivanting around a city like Chicago?
The plot almost makes the movie a perfect fantasy for us in 2020. We’re all dreaming of times when we could do whatever we wanted, spend time in crowds and just move around town without thinking about the consequences.
The more I thought about it, the more I thought it all comes back to “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
Information is coming at us really fast right now. We’re hearing devastating statistics every day about people who are sick or dying. Learning about the steps we need to take to change that. About which activities are low risk and which are high risk.
But on an individual level, life is moving a bit slower. We’re not out at baseball games and we’re spending more time at home, often alone with our own thoughts.
It’s really hard to be cut off from our normal lives, but moving forward, I’m going to try to use it as an opportunity to stop and look around. Maybe I can use this time to evaluate what’s important to me and what I might discover I don’t want to devote time to anymore.
And maybe I can work in a few more viewings of this movie in the mean time.