Kansas has been my home all my life. I have been asked what I like about living in Kansas. There could be several reasons as a response. The one that I often give is the weather. It is always changing and never dull.
Nice days in December and now January allow me to get outside and comfortably do yard activities. The weather allowed me to clean up a tree that was recently dropped. I made a couple burn piles for later. Four pickup loads of branches were taken to the Riley County Transfer Station’s brush pile. Riley County residents can drop brush off for free there, which is at 1881 Henton Road.
Pruning decisions are made easier without leaves on most plants. Rubbing branches show themselves and removal of one or the other can be determined. Weak or damaged branches should be evaluated for usefulness. Branches crossing through the plant need to be redirected or removed. Stems with swollen areas could indicate insects or disease that may be best trimmed off.
Hand pruners are used on the smaller cuts. This means the cut should be made 1/4 inch above the remaining bud, and the cut angle should be parallel with the direction of the bud. Generally, the bud facing away from the center of the plant is preferred to keep.
Deciding which branches and where to make cuts can be a process. Before making any cut, mark your spots to evaluate if it is the best practice. I often use clothes pins as markers. Colored chalk or paint are other marking tools. The plant will recover from a few poor decisions unless it is at ground level. Sharp pruning tools are needed to make a clean cut that will seal over properly. Sharpen the hand pruner with a whet stone when it becomes dull. The whet stone or fine flat file can be used on the lopper blade.
Check out the many videos, publications and other resource available online at the K-State Horticulture Info Center.
If you would like additional information on a horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu and at www.riley.ksu.edu.