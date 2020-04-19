The recent below-freezing temperatures have been discouraging for crop production.
Time will tell how fruitful plantings will be. It is not uncommon to have losses from spring temperatures.
Best management practices are always needed to keep plants as healthy as possible going forward.
Cedar-apple rust disease is present every spring. This disease is active now and usually through Memorial Day.
Susceptible trees, including apples, pears and hawthorns will develop bright yellow-orange spots on the upper surface of leaves and can develop on the fruits and stems.
For new plantings, select resistant varieties. To lessen the stress of susceptible varieties, treat the plant surfaces with a fungicide.
Products containing myclobutanil or chlorothalonil are labeled for use on particular trees. Read the product label for select trees.
Spraying the right product is one step in success. Complete coverage of the product on the tree is critical. The use of a spreader or sticker product to the spray mixture will aid in getting the material to cover and remain on the plant tissue.
Plant tissue continues to grow and change during the season. Additional applications to protect this new growth will be necessary.
Spray schedules found on the product label can range from 7 to 21 days to reapply.
As a general rule, one to two inches of rain will reduce the products usefulness by one half. Reduce the number of days until the next spray by one half. More than two inches of rain since the last spray will remove most of the spray’s effectiveness. Re-spray as soon as possible.
These recommendations apply for a soft, gentle rain. If you have a hard, driving rain, cut the above recommendations in half.
There are many insects and disease starting at this time of the year that can affect plant health. Some are simply nuisances and others more damaging depending on the health of the plants.
