Taxes aren’t due on April 15 this year and a pre-emergent lawn herbicide probably doesn’t need to be applied then either.
Weed growth is based on weather and not an average date. Mid-April has been a guide for applying crabgrass prevention items in our area. A later date is shown to be better.
A study done at K-State showed that plant growth was a good indicator of when to apply a product to keep crabgrass from getting established.
Nine different plants were observed. Days were determined from the end of bloom to when a herbicide should be put on and watered in with a half inch of irrigation.
Forsythia with their yellow flowers are commonly grown. You or your neighbor will likely have one, which can be an indicator for when to apply.
Many preemergent herbicides can be applied 28 to 33 days after blooming and help achieve good control. Crabgrass seedlings started two weeks later without an herbicide.
Another indicator plant selected was iris. Put the herbicide down eigh to 15 days after bloom wither. Iris often bloom around Mother’s Day. That would put an application in mid- to late May.
There is one product that actually prevents and kills young existing crabgrass seedlings. It can be applied up to four weeks after germination. The crabgrass needs to not be past the three leaf stage and before plants begin to tiller (spread). This herbicide is commonly referred to as Dimension or dithiopyr. It controls other weeds but only as a pre-emergent.
Weeds need a place to grow. A thick stand of plants prevents weeds from growing. Grass that is kept tall prevents sunlight from getting to crabgrass weed seeds that is required for germination. Many homeowners have tall fescue lawns and the mowing height is three inches.
Products containing Quinclorac are labeled for post-emergent crabgrass control. It works best on young seedling grassy weeds. Crabgrass should be no taller than four inches to get them under control.
When using a pesticide, read and follow the label. You will get the best results by following the directions. Adding more than necessary is not better. Use the personal protective equipment listed.
If you would like additional information on a horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone, Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Agent, by calling or texting 785-410-5336.
You also can go to www.riley.ksu.edu or email geyeston@ksu.edu.