Some plants have been slow to respond to our growing conditions. Dieback occurs every year with some more noticeable than others. The location is a major factor on how plants grow. Being patient is the first step in helping plants.
Pruning out the dead is the only recourse. Most every plant that was damaged over the dormant season has started sprouting new growth in my yard. My Knock Out roses were mostly killed to the ground. The few stems that did leaf out early are struggling and will likely need to be pruned back more.
It is not unusual to have injuries appear later in the growing season. The cool and moist spring is easy on damaged plants. Further damage appears when injured plants become stressed with heat and the dryness of a typical growing season.
A small amount of fertilizer containing nitrogen may help plants as they grow and recover. Fertilizer is not given to struggling plants to work like a medicine. Pushing a plant to grow by using a fertilizer that is injured is more likely to speed up the decline.
Good growing conditions are necessary for plant recovery. Temperature is important for plant growth. Cool-season plants will grow best in temperatures below 86 degrees. The warm-season plants like 86 degrees and above. Changing the temperature around plants is not usually practical.
Plants are mostly water. Keeping plants hydrated is the best care you can give to them. Too much water is not good and one can’t control the amount of rain. Applying the right amount of water when it isn’t raining is where our best care is needed.
An inch of water once a week is a proven amount for plant health. The irrigation system and rain may apply it more frequently. Established plants grow well with an inch of water applied within a 24-hour period and allowed to dry out until the next week.
Growing plants in this area is a challenge. Mostly, we have to roll with what nature provides. Generally, there is success more often than failure.
