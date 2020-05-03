Early May is generally squash planting time. This is particularly true for the summer squash like zucchini, patty pan and crook neck. These types are used in their immature fruit stage. The fruit rind and seeds are tender and eaten when they are 4 to 10 inches long.
Winter squash like acorn, butternut, spaghetti and pumpkin are grown to fruit maturity. The rind is tough to allow for storage and the seeds are removed and not eaten unless roasted. These plants make sprawling vines and require amble space.
Squash have male and female flowers separate on the plant. The male flowers are bigger and showy and start appearing weeks ahead of the female. Insects are necessary to move the male pollen to the female flowers.
Two challenges are common with squash: the squash vine borer and the squash bug. Both insects can kill your plant. Proactive scouting and use of an insecticide is likely needed for season-long production. Using a barrier such as a floating row cover over the plants can help. It needs to be pulled back to allow for insect pollination.
K-State Research and Extension has a publication on both of these insects with additional information. These insects are common and most all gardeners get to experience their presence in the squash plantings. Look for them on the K-State Research and Extension bookstore by clicking on insects and then garden.
One joy of gardening is trying out a new crop or way of growing. Container gardening has been an interest of mine for many years. This year, I am going to plant a crookneck squash in a container. I have not ever tried it. I’m actually going to use one of the fabric containers.
Information on growing in pots also is available at the bookstore. Growing in a container or squash may not be new to you. I hope you find something different this season to try.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-410-5336 or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.