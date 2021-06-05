There are concerns when insects and diseases appear on plants. These biotic or living pests can reduce plant vigor. Sometimes they can kill a plant. Control measures are available and will help.
The number one killer of houseplants is overwatering by apply water too frequently. Soil and soil media needs to dry to open up the air pockets. This allows for the carbon dioxide given off by plant roots to be replaced with oxygen. With continuous wet soil, the gas exchange cannot take place. Roots will die followed by the rest of the plant.
This can be resolved by not watering as often. Water the houseplant and allow the soil media to dry by sticking a finger into the media to check for moisture. Add water when it is dry one to two inches deep in the pot.
Landscapes and gardens are starting to follow in the ways of our houseplants. Over watering is reducing plant health. Disease pressure is increased under wet conditions. Compromised roots and increase disease activity leads to rapid plant decline or death.
The best rule of thumb is to have an inch of water applied to your garden plants each week during the growing season. Ideally, the water is applied in a 24 hour period. Remember that the soil or soil media needs some time to dry to allow for gas exchange.
Another plant killer is mechanical. Lawn mower decks scraping off bark of woody plants. More destructive are string trimmers that remove the bark all the way around the stem. Keep this equipment away from the plants.
Parking locations seem to be a common place to find girdled trees. Staking hardware left on too long compromises the water and food movement in the tree. Eventual decline develops and the tree usually will die. Remove or loose the staking mechanism to prevent killing the tree that is desired.
Plants provide a wealth of benefits. Let’s not kill them with our best intentions of helping them.
