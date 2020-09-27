A homegrown strawberry is unmatched in flavor. Picking your ripe, sweet cherries is an accomplishment. Growing your own blueberries is worth the required effort. To be successful at growing these and other fruits, it takes planning. Gooseberries are the only fruit I can think of where you just plant and harvest without any other requirements.
The "Planning Your Fruit Garden" publication also can aid in planning.
There are many factors to consider prior to planting all fruit crops. The condition of your soil is a big factor. No fruit crop can tolerate a wet or non-draining soil. A soil test and soil preparation are normally required. This fall is useful in getting your site ready for spring planting.
The hardest decision is picking the varieties of fruit you think taste best. Several varieties of apples can be grown here. Which ones taste the best is subjective. You either have experience with the flavor of different varieties or are willing to experiment. An apple can take up to seven years to produce. That is a lot of time managing a tree to find out it isn’t the best tasting apple.
Fruit plants can be used in the landscape in place of ornamentals. The tree fruits can be used for shade and framing the home. Berries can be foundation plantings and used in the border. Grapes can be used to provide shade over the patio. Strawberries are essentially a groundcover.
As wonderful as this may sound, growing fruit takes a dedicated commitment to be successful. Fruit seems to be more prone to insects, diseases, weeds and wildlife. When all goes well, it sure is satisfying to grow your own food.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.