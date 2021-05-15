Last week were Irises, this week the peonies are off to a good show. Like many perennials, there are ones that bloom early, mid-season and late. Planting a mixture of these helps ensure bloom when needed. Check out the peony collection at the K-State Gardens at 1500 Denison Ave. soon to enjoy the display.
Often we are trying to hold the peony flower back so they don’t bloom before Decoration Day. Harvested buds in the “marshmallow” feel stage are kept cool but allowed to dry down at least 20 minutes before putting in water. Flower buds placed in water immediately after cutting often “blast” or open prematurely.
Peonies may not bloom for several reasons. They are sensitive to planting depth, which includes mulching. The crown needs to be less than two inches from light. Too much shade and severe competition from other plant roots can prevent flowers. Late freezes in the spring also may kill expanding flower buds.
Ants will feed on the sugar associated with the flower buds of the peony. No damage is done by their feeding. Shake and wash off the ants to keep from bringing any indoors.
Fertilize peonies when planting in the fall and prior to emergence in the spring. Peonies don’t add any new stem or leaf growth after bloom. The plant will not utilize fertilizer other than in the fall and early spring. A little nitrogen at those times is likely all the peony will need.
Selecting a peony for your landscape can be overwhelming. They come as tree peonies and herbaceous. They also have been crossed between the two. There are five primary flower forms. Colors include red, pink, white and yellow. Many have fragrance, and stem strength is something to consider.
Some proven peonies for Kansas can be found on the www.kansasroots.org website. They are also listed in the “Prairie Bloom Flowers Publication,” which can be found on the www.ksre.ksu.edu website.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailiing geyeston@ksu.edu.