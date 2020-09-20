The 2020 Memorial Day started out hazy but turned into a lovely day. I placed cut peonies on a few relatives’ graves. Having a variety of peonies aids in having at least one cultivar blooming on the day. They make beautiful flowers for the landscape as well.
Herbaceous peonies are dormant now. I have received many calls this year about powdery mildew and measles on peony leaves. Removing all the leaves right now and disposing of the leaves is suggested. Scout the peonies next year and apply a fungicide at the early stages of any leaf disease. Typically, leaf diseases do not occur each year.
Fall is the traditional time to divide and plant peonies. Peonies are essentially dormant by mid-August even though the foliage is still green. With the foliage removed, dig out the entire plant. Shake and wash off as much soil as possible so that the pink buds or “eyes” are visible.
Peony roots are tough, and a sharp knife is needed to cut the roots into separate pieces. Make sure each division has three to four buds. Space the plants so that there is at least two feet between dwarf types and four feet between the standard types.
A sunny, well-drained spot is the best location for any herbaceous peony and this will reduce diseases.
Place peonies so that the top of the root is less than two inches deep or they won’t bloom well. That depth includes mulch covering. You may want to plant at ground level and cover with two inches of wood chips.
K-State Research and Extension has identified 49 herbaceous peonies that have grown exceptionally well here. These types freeze back to the ground each year. Many colors and petal counts are represented. The list is available from the local office and at www.prairiestarflowers.com.
One of the suggested varieties is ‘Shawnee Chief.’ The blooms are red and the plant gets 34 inches tall and wide. It was developed around Topeka. Mine has diminished flowering from being shaded by other plants. Time to relocate.Not all peonies look alike.
My fernleaf peony has a soft and finely divided leaf which really is the intriguing part. The plant is shorter than most peonies getting only 15 to 20 inches tall and has red single blooms very early.
You can find out more on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.