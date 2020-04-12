Dear Manhattan City & Riley County commissioners,
An idea was born that will serve the entire community of Manhattan and surrounding areas as leaders of Meadowlark Hills, including CEO Lonnie Baker and medical director Matt Floersch, MD, were discussing the best ways to care for the elderly during this COVID-19 pandemic. After Medicare passed waivers allowing hotels to serve as an alternative care site for those needing skilled nursing care after hospitalization, they realized the same hotel could serve as a COVID-19 recovery unit serving all those in need of our community. Through further discussions with the MHK COVID-19 Clinical Task Force, Konza Prairie Community Health Center, local hotels, Manhattan Surgical Hospital, Ascension Via Christi Hospital, and officials of both city and county governments, this idea is growing closer to reality.
Health care is a finite resource and many areas of the country are experiencing the effects of their health care capacity being depleted. Predictions show, and healthcare professionals agree, that the available hospital beds for ill patients has a direct correlation with our success in keeping as many people as well as possible during this pandemic. We serve as a regional referral area for more than 100,000 people. Local healthcare providers are also fully anticipating the saturation of surrounding healthcare facilities and not having the ability to transfer local patients to outlying hospitals. Additionally, we cannot expect discharge of COVID-19 patients from the hospital directly to skilled nursing facilities (SNF) due to the associated risk to the older adults living in these facilities. Many of these older adults have underlying chronic illnesses and data has shown that these patients suffer a high mortality from COVID-19. Extensive efforts have been made to keep these local populations protected, and this protection must continue.
MHK COVID-19 Clinical Task Force proposes the following action to assist in keeping as many hospital beds available for those who need it most in our community during the expected surge of COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. With your approval, our local government would:
• Lease a large, local hotel to serve as the Riley County COVID-19 Recovery Unit (RCCRU)
• Provide space within the hotel for:
- Meadowlark Hills satellite Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) containing approximately 24 patient beds;
- Konza Prairie Community Health Center for a COVID-19 respiratory clinic;
- Rooms to be utilized by at-risk community members or those in need who do not require a hospital or SNF stay, but need to be isolated;
- Rooms within the hotel for first responders, medical staff, and providers who need to quarantine from their families
Social distancing and isolating positive cases have been two of the most effective measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These measures must happen in Riley County in order to flatten the curve and maintain adequate resources for patient care during this pandemic. We will be able to give at risk patients a safe, centralized location to quarantine for their recommended time and in turn more effectively manage the spread of COVID-19. The same holds true in the case of medical providers who need to quarantine from their family while treating patients with the virus. This will help keep our health care work force healthier through our expected surge in a few short weeks.
In order for the hospital to have capacity to take care of the most acutely ill, we must be able to discharge individuals. Without a location for those requiring skilled nursing services, this will further propagate the hospital bed shortage for patients. Your support of the proposed RCCRU will provide a skilled nursing location away from our local long-term care facilities for patients recovering from COVID-19 thus protecting these vulnerable populations.
Respiratory clinics have been used in other areas of the country as places for outpatients with COVID-19 to receive close follow up care. COVID-19 can cause rapid respiratory decline in the second week of the illness. In locations where hospital beds are scarce, some patients are discharged to home on oxygen with close follow-up. Having a COVID-19 respiratory clinic where patients can be evaluated every 1-2 days can better verify patient improvement or prompt a change in treatment to avoid worsening or complications. A respiratory clinic also will decrease risk of spread by keeping COVID-19 patients out of waiting rooms, including the emergency room, around the community where other well patients are receiving care.
Limited personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a large barrier nationwide in this pandemic. We have worked diligently to shore up resources in Manhattan. In being good stewards of these resources, we are operating as if we will be in short supply in order to conserve PPE as long as possible. Formation of the RCCRU is the most efficient way to centralize interactions with COVID-19 patients in both SNF and outpatient areas for the most efficient use of PPE.
Establishing the Riley County COVID-19 Recovery Unit will help address several community concerns. The RCCRU will:
• Provide a clean, safe environment for our at-risk residents to quarantine or isolate;
• Help keep our local hospitals within capacity to care for all of those in need;
• Maximize healthcare resources including PPE;
• Centralize areas of diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients; and
• Protect the health of community healthcare workers and their families.
We are in a vulnerable time as a community. Many businesses are closed, and most families are in unprecedented financial distress not seen in recent generations. You have the opportunity to support your constituents by moving forward with funding the proposed recovery unit. We recommend having the RCCRU open on Monday, April 20, based on the expected surge in illness over the following weeks.
Respectfully submitted,
MHK COVID-19 Clinical Task Force