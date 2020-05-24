There is a whole series of gardening programs coming up. Join K-State Research and Extension for a new series called “K-State Garden Hour.” The free weekly series will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.
This virtual series will provide information on a variety of horticultural topics, as well as highlight educational topics related to plant selection, entomology, plant pathology and integrated pest management.
Whether new or experienced, you’re sure to learn something new. Discussions will be led by K-State Extension professionals throughout the state. The live event is limited to 500 participants. Sessions will be recorded and posted online after each event.
On Wednesday, “Taking Care of Tomatoes” will be presented by Tom Buller, Douglas County horticulture extension agent, and Judy O’Mara, of the K-State Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab. Many maintenance techniques can improve your tomato plant health while also increasing plant yield. Buller will cover tasks including training, irrigating, pruning and insect management, and O’Mara will discuss tomato diseases in Kansas and how to manage them.
On June 3, “Making and Supporting Pollinators in the Garden” will be presented by Jason Graves, Central Kansas District horticulture extension agent. Making and supporting pollinators should not be optional since they are essential to maintaining the vast number of ecosystem services we all rely on every single day. Graves will explore who our pollinators are, their needs and what we can do to support pollinators in our own yards.
Each webinar in the series has a separate registration page. You will need to click on each live webinar that you would like to attend. Please preregister for each session online. To see a listing of upcoming webinars and links to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y8qs6slb which is a link to the horticulture information center home page. There will be more webinars as the season progresses.
If you have questions, please email our team at ksuemg@k-state.edu.
