Lately, I’ve been asked a lot, “What’s your most favorite story you’ve worked on?”
And because I have such a terrible recollection of what I did just the other day, much less a singular ultimate story I’ve written over the past few years, my mind immediately goes blank.
It’s a valid question for sure. There can be dreary parts of being a journalist, but I’m grateful my job allows me a glimpse into other people’s lives — not in a voyeuristic way, but in a way that lets me hear people excitedly relay their life stories and their passions.
I’ve done this for years now, both in a professional capacity and while in school, but sometimes I’m still surprised by how eager people can be to chat about the things they love if you’re just willing to listen.
I’ve gotten face-to-face with camels here in town, toured beautiful and extravagant homes, traveled to small towns I would have never thought to visit, interviewed the founder of Starbucks and more.
This may sound like a cop-out because it’s not a specific assignment, but to be honest, my favorite stories were the ones where I knew I connected with someone. It wasn’t just about interviewing someone, though I do have to keep that in mind, but I’d notice when people’s hesitations broke away, and we were just enjoying the conversation. Then I’d have the honor of relaying what they poured out to me to everyone else to show what amazing people we have living and working among us.
Sometimes those people will send a thank you message or card after they’ve seen the article and while I may not always send something back, I do see them and it does warm my heart. I know what it can mean for someone to be seen and heard. Many times, people will be quick to tell you what they don’t like. While I take those as learning opportunities as well, when I see that what I do means something to others, I love that I can be a part of that.
I couldn’t be more appreciative of the experiences I’ve accumulated and the people that have confided their stories to me while working at The Mercury for the past three years.
That being said, my time at The Mercury has come to an end. I feel it’s time for me to take on a new challenge and get a change in scenery. If anyone is curious, I’ll be studying marketing for a short while back in the Kansas City area, at least to gain some valuable skills on the side, while taking time to work on some other things in my life I’d put on the backburner.
I’ve called Manhattan home for the majority of the past six years ever since I became a Wildcat, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. So while I will miss this place and the people I’ve gotten to know here, I just want to thank you all for letting our winding stories and journeys intersect when they did.