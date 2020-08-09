These past few months have been a long couple of years.
Back in April, I wrote about how I was taking the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to become a better person. However, I didn’t think the societal downtime would be this long.
In various history classes during my time in school, we learned about multi-year pandemic like the 1918 flu and the Black Plague.
They never sounded pleasant, and I was always able to say I’m glad I’m not experiencing an epidemic.
Now that I’m personally experiencing a pandemic along with the rest of you, I can confirm that pandemics are bad. (Take a moment to recover from my hot take).
As an introvert, perhaps I’m not suffering from social withdrawals in the exact same way that other people are. Still, I miss the old days of hanging out without a care in the world.
As a mostly inside person now, I spend a lot of time watching actors live out the old days.
Watching old movies and TV shows takes a new view in our current times. Sure, I know there isn’t a pandemic going on in your time, 90s action movie. But I don’t believe Wesley Snipes is doing a very good job of socially distancing himself.
It’s nice to see Spider-Man and Iron Man wear masks, but what about the rest of y’all, Avengers?
Captain America, your mask doesn’t cover your nose or mouth at all. Have you not seen the videos of how to properly wear a mask?
Masks — what a political divide they’ve become, and I don’t understand. If you’re healthy to wear them, this is a fun opportunity to showcase your style.
It’s like Halloween, but all the time. Less candy, less fun, less social interactions, less of a costume, more panic, more stress, but just like Halloween otherwise.
I don’t wanna brag (I kinda do), but I think I’ve acquired a solid collection of masks.
I have a Whataburger mask because Texas, a mask with the Hulk’s mouth covering my own mouth because comics and a mask with newspaper headlines because journalism.
I also have a mask repping my alma mater, Mizzou, which I wore during The Mercury’s interview with Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday. She told me I was brave to wear that in this town.
I don’t intend to go on and on about my growing list of cool masks. I just wanted to list a very small pro in the growing list of cons with the pandemic.
But I know people don’t like being told what to do. I mean, I get it. Many times, being told what to do can have the opposite effect. At least in our mind if not our actions.
Oh, I have to wear a mask in this building? I won’t.
Oh, this is the emergency exit only? I’ll leave out of here.
Oh, no shirt, no shoes, no service? Well guess who’s showing up? Mr. No Shirt, No Shoes Man.
Thankfully, people tend to gravitate towards being decent when it comes to following guidelines and laws.
But why do we do that? Why pay attention to the little devil on your shoulder? That jerk doesn’t even wear a mask. That loser probably doesn’t wash his hands, either. That idiot is on your shoulder not being socially distant.
So in conclusion, be cool like Spider-Man. Don’t be uncool like the little devil on your shoulder.