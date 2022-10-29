As a writer and journalist, one of the ways we get better is by reading — news, books, magazines, whatever.
I’ve noticed over the last year what I read is changing. I am reading a lot more non-fiction, psychology and social science books. This includes some self-development books and most frequently, biographies, autobiographies and memoirs.
Some of the books I have been reading are about social sciences. I have read almost everything by Malcolm Gladwell, a former journalist who writes a lot about decision-making and why humans make the ones they do. “The Defining Decade” helps young people like myself put life into perspective to attack our 20s because 30 is not the new 20, and I need to make smart decisions that build “identity capital.” I also read “The Body Keeps The Score,” a book about trauma. Not that I have much. Some of these were books the book club I was in was reading.
Side note, if you’re a senior or in grad school or first years into professional life, I highly recommend forming a book club. It was A.) nice to see your friends and talk about the book and how books apply to your life and B.) understand that everyone is stressed about something and figuring their life out.
Right now, I enjoy reading about people. Currently, I am reading Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land,” “Will,” by Will Smith and “An Unfinished Life,” a book about John F. Kennedy by Robert Dallek.
I enjoyed “Greenlights,” by Matthew McConaughey, “Can’t Hurt Me,” by David Goggins, and “The Glass Castle,” a memoir by Jeannette Walls.
Goggins is a Navy SEAL and endurance athlete who is probably the toughest man on the planet. He is the definition of no excuses. I loved his book because he writes about reaching your maximum potential, and how people don’t even approach reaching it. He also preaches calling yourself out on your flaws and insecurities but working on them to improve yourself.
McConaughey opened my eyes to looking at opportunity, how to recognize it and to bet on yourself, and attacking life rather than sitting back and letting life come to you. But he said you also should show gratitude for where you are and the people you come across.
The reason I am reading about people and what they have to say is not only to help me ask questions when writing a feature story, but like The Mercury’s weekly Our Neighbors feature, everyone has a story to tell.
I’m going to continue in this direction. I want to read at least one book either about or by the presidents of the United States. I also want to read more about women because my list is male-dominated.
So far, I like reading about the presidents I’ve chosen. Next, I will read about Donald Trump, George W. Bush, or Ronald Reagan.
I want to know some of the deeper thoughts behind their decisions and policy during their presidencies. I also want an inside look at them and how they go to where they are.