I’ve traded my human co-workers for furry ones.
Last week, reporters at The Mercury began working remotely from home in an effort to keep all employees healthy and safe as cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, increase across the Sunflower State, the country and the globe.
I am very thankful that my editors made this decision and are keeping the best interests of employees at the forefront. I myself am immunocompromised and suffer from asthma, so I appreciate the ability to work from home, so I can limit my exposure to the virus as much as possible.
Now, instead of seeing and working with my editors and fellow reporters at the newsroom, my two cats, Barney and Missy, are joining me as I write and report from my couch.
My fiancé, Aaron, works at his job in-person still, so it’s just my cats and I until 5 p.m. most days. Usually, the cats sleep all day; but, sometimes, Barney tries to type on my laptop when I leave him unattended. Maybe he is learning to become a news reporting cat.
When we all started working from home, the seriousness of the coronavirus finally set in. To be honest, I started to panic; that night, I laid in bed thinking about the virus. I couldn’t fall asleep. Instead of trying to close my eyes for some needed sleep, I read news article after news article. I was working myself up too much.
I feel like there is a fine line between being informed about the coronavirus as a news reporter but also remembering that I need to not let anxiety about the virus take over my mind. It’s difficult.
Working as a news reporter from home is something I’ve done before. When I was in college, I worked for a newspaper in western Kansas while I lived in Lawrence. I originally worked for the paper in-person, but when I moved back to Lawrence for my last year of college, I started working remotely for that newspaper. I feel comfortable in my abilities to work from home and still produce articles that inform the public one what’s going on.
Although doing in-person interviews is what we strive for as journalists, interviews are done now primarily via phone or Zoom. I look forward to the time when I am able to meet with sources face-to-face again.
When I am not working, I try to turn off all thoughts regarding the virus. I don’t want to let my anxiety about the virus get me down. However, it’s hard. Luckily, my cats are good distractions from thinking about COVID-19. I try to pet them, turn on some soft music and turn my thoughts to something more positive when those thoughts consume my mind.
I am also very thankful for the support from my editors, co-workers, friends and family during this time. These are some uncharted waters we, as an entire world, are facing. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but keeping positive is vital, I think.
I am not sure when the world will turn back to some sort of normality. I don’t think anybody does. But, for now, I will continue to try to produce quality news that lets the public know what is going on in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.