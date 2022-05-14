As many students graduate this weekend or begin packing up for the summer to head home or embark on adventures for the next two months, Manhattan will become a lot quieter, the roads less busy, and life hopefully a bit slower.
This summer will be my third summer in Manhattan. I spent one working with one of the local landscaping companies in between my sophomore and junior year of college and last summer working for the university.
Manhattan summers are my favorite, especially the weekdays and nights. Yes, there are some travelers in town and students on campus for tours and orientation and enrollment, but other than that, it seems to stay pretty relaxed.
I like seeing more people going down to City Park and walking their dogs, running, biking and playing baseball games. Some nights in the summer, you can see and hear the municipal band playing in the park, people at the pool, and people playing basketball and tennis. It reminds me of a picturesque USA town.
Aggieville is taken over by locals who stroll the streets, visit the shops and go to the bars more regularly.
I’ve always thought of summers in Manhattan as people who live here year-round taking back their city when K-State is out for the summer, and I couldn’t be more for it. This is when residents don’t have to deal with the hustle and bustle of the students and sometimes their antics.
In the summer, I enjoy the less busy roads. Now that it is warm, I pretty much ride my bike everywhere unless essential to drive for work or errands.
I also like getting to go and sit outside at restaurants with rooftops or outdoor seating and have a drink with my friends in town.
On weeknights in the summer, the roads are mostly open, and the college neighborhood is empty, and I can just ride. I do, of course, have lights, so I am visible at night. But being able to cruise the streets with no hands with either a podcast or music playing is something special that is harder to do when school is in session.
This summer, I think, is going to be different than the previous summer. The younger friends that I made while K-State are graduating and are on their merry way; congratulations to all the graduates! This will allow me to ride more, hopefully, work on some photography and creative writing and finish some books I have not gotten around to.
I also want to get a fishing permit or license and go fishing with a few of my townie friends. Some of them have some lakes that we can fish at. This is the list of summer tasks that I want to accomplish. I don’t know if I will get everything done, but I will give it my best shot and enjoy almost every minute of it.