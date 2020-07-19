On the education beat, one of my go-to interview tactics is to flip the table on my sources and ask them what they learned.
This has a way of catching people off guard, especially when I’m asking teachers and educators. So at the end of my tenure at The Mercury, I also catch myself a little off guard when I ask myself: what did I learn?
As it turns out, a lot.
I learned how to write short when they were holding the presses for me, and long when the subject matter needed it.
I learned when to ask the right questions, and when to ask the wrong ones anyway.
I learned how to speak to everyone from the nation’s top diplomat to insanely smart but awkwardly geeky high school kids who just won a state trivia championship.
I learned about several chapters in Manhattan’s history, like its proud origins as an abolitionist colony. I learned about the town’s struggles, past and current, but also about the work people have taken to correct whatever issues the town might have.
I also learned the most random bits of trivia and niche knowledge, like how best to simulate the feel of a dog’s anal glands (hint: use name brand, fake rubber grapes) or the time in Manhattan’s past when donuts met domicile.
I learned — from kindergarteners, no less — that love is when our parents hug and kiss us, but also maybe just when we share a quiet time with others.
I learned not to use “due to” because of my editor’s constant nagging (OK, maybe it was a little more subtle).
I learned, from so many teachers and educators, how to show resilience in the face of an unimaginable, global disaster, and what it takes for a school community to come together for the better.
I learned.
Of course, this brief list in no way begins to cover everything I covered, learned and wrote in my time at The Mercury, but just like those stories themselves, it’s a brief snapshot that I hope gives some sense of the bigger picture.
In my four years as a K-State student and a fifth as a resident, Manhattan gave me the chance to learn and grow as a reporter, and for that I’ll forever be grateful.
I leave the Mercury at a pivotal time in its history, when it must reckon with the costs — both human and financial — of the pandemic devastating the entire world right now. But just as I trust in the professionals and experts leading the public health and education charges, I hope you’ll trust in my friends’ and coworkers’ efforts to chronicle this trying time in our town’s history.
A year ago, I wrote my first Off The Beat column, coincidentally also in question format, about what it means to be a townie. In that column, I wrote that that definition largely depends on your personal outlook, but that I didn’t consider myself a townie quite yet. A year later, I think I can finally call myself that, and I’m proud of the time I got to spend as a reporter and resident who cared about this town.
I’m excited to continue my career as the Topeka Capital-Journal’s next education reporter, but I’ll never forget where I first learned my passion for learning about learning.
And who knows? Maybe someday I’ll find my way back to town. And if I do, I’ll be excited to see what became of this amazing place to live.