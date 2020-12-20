I attended a Zoom funeral recently, one of the more 2020 things I’ve done this year.
It was for my Uncle Tony. I should note that his death wasn’t COVID related. That being a required mention is another sign of the times.
The funeral was in Houston, my hometown. The thought of flying during a pandemic didn’t really sit well with me for safety purposes. Instead of being home, I sat on a couch with my wife to tune in to a virtual goodbye to one of my uncles.
He’s the reason why I owned my first favorite movie, “Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation,” a 1992 direct-to-video classic.
As the legend in my family goes, my uncle and I visited the video store to return the Tiny Toon VHS tape (a sentence that dates me a bit). Before I proceed, keep in mind, I was born in 1989. I was very young when this occurred.
Apparently, I threw a fit. A big fit. I didn’t want the video store to have the movie. I wanted to keep the movie.
By the end of it all, Uncle Tony bought me the movie. This story didn’t necessarily come up every time I saw him, but it was definitely one of the more frequently told stories.
When I found out he died, I watched the movie on Hulu. Not only does it still hold up (a very funny piece of animated cinema), it felt good to still have a connection to my uncle even after he was gone.
The thought of going to a Zoom funeral for an important family member would have been weird at the beginning of the year. If you’re like me, you didn’t even know what Zoom was in January.
But after a year of societal upheaval, I liked having a way to experience the funeral with my family members even if I couldn’t talk to them.
At the end, I saw the casket moved out of the room, and then the camera abruptly turned off. As nice as it was to have a brief connection with my family, it was hard when it got taken away in an instant.
It’s not like the Zoom call ending was unexpected. The service reached its conclusion, so of course the camera went off.
Ultimately, that’s also true in life. It’s here, then it’s taken away.
We all know that eventually everyone will die. That’s just a simple fact of life. But you never think that it’s going to happen today or tomorrow. It’s always some distant time in the future.
A lot of people this year have experienced loss, and perhaps they also haven’t been able to say goodbye in the way they thought they would’ve.
In many ways beyond death, I think we’ll all remember 2020 as the year of loss. Lost routines. Lost jobs. Lost opportunities.
Even as great things happened for people — myself included with the start of my marriage — it happened in a way that showed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Either things didn’t happen at all or it happened in dramatically different fashion.
If I’ve learned nothing else in 2020, I’ve learned that you can control what you can control. As long as we’re here, we can do better.
Towards the start of the pandemic in April, I wrote that I hoped to come out on the other side of the pandemic as a better person. I had no clue we’d be living like this for this long, but I like to think I have become better. I hope you have, too.
As we march towards a new year, we can choose to spend the last days of 2020 in different ways. For me, I know I’ll spend at least part of it being thankful for my loved ones, whether they’re here with me or not. Rest in Peace, Uncle Tony.