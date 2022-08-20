I’m a serial rewatcher.
In my household, we have many of the obscene number of streaming services out there. Netflix. Hulu. HBO Max. Peacock. Disney Plus. Paramount Plus.
These platforms have so much original content and other shows and movies I’ve never seen. Yet I find myself rewatching the same things over and over again.
I don’t mind trying new things. I like reading new books. I like trying new restaurants. I like going to the movies.
But if I don’t see those new movies at the theater, my odds of watching it at home plummets. It’s hard to sit down and watch something new when something I know I enjoy is right there waiting for me.
For instance, HBO Max has many classic HBO shows I’ve never actually watched — “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Game of Thrones” and many others. But what ended up being the show I was most excited about watching? “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” one of my most-watched TV shows thanks to reruns and my DVD box set.
Just to be clear, there aren’t new additions to the episodes. It’s the same episodes I’ve watched religiously.
When Chris Rock makes his guest star appearance (the episode aired in 1995), there isn’t a new 2022 ending where Will slaps Chris. The episode always ends with Chris dressed in drag. (He’s playing his character’s sister in a dual role.)
I don’t even exercise my option to skip the intro. How many times can I watch Will Smith get helicoptered after getting in one little fight that scared his mom into sending him to move with auntie and uncle in Bel-Air? An infinite number apparently.
Why do I do this? One, “Fresh Prince” is a great show with a great theme song and a great lead actor. Two, I often find myself overwhelmed by choices.
I’m not necessarily indecisive in the context of a few different options. But if you give me too much to choose from? Nope.
What do I want for dinner? I don’t know. I never know. There are too many options.
What do I want for my birthday? I don’t know. I never know. There are too many options.
What do I want for National Just Because Day on Aug. 27? I don’t know. I never know. There are too many options.
So in a world where there are way too many options, it’s nice to retreat to some old reliables for myself.
One of my favorite go-tos is “King of the Hill,” an animated sitcom about Hank Hill (he’s the king of the hill, you see), his family in fictional Arlen, Texas, and propane and propane accessories. Never forget about the propane and propane accessories.
If I’m unwinding for the night in preparation of drifting off into dreamland, I’m likely to put on an episode of the show.
If I’m on YouTube and there’s a suggestion to watch a “King of the Hill” video essay, I’m viewing it.
Sure, the videos are about the episodes I’ve seen many, many times, but there’s always something new to consider even with the oldies but goodies.
That’s part of the reason I like revisiting my favorite shows. Your knowledge of the show can reward you in future rewatches. Some jokes become funnier. Some details are easier to see.
I’d like to encourage all of the TV networks and streaming services to continue creating new content for the masses, so more people can find new favorite TV shows.
I won’t be a part of those masses, though. I’m heading off to Arlen or Bel-Air.